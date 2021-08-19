A festival of joy and harmony, Onam is celebrated on a grand scale in Kerala. After all, it is the biggest state festival. The celebrations spanning over ten days is marked with utmost enthusiasm, zeal and energy. If you are a traveller, you definitely want to visit this ‘God’s Own Country’ during Onam. This year, the ten-day festival started on August 12 and will be concluded on August 23 with the main festival day, Thiruvonam falling on August 21, 2021. Onam is celebrated as homecoming of King Mahabali on earth and people decorate their verandas with pookalam rangoli designs and lighting up houses.

Amid the ongoing pandemic crisis, it is highly advisable to stay home and avoid travelling. However if you are travelling, there are certain travel protocol you need to follow while visiting a place. Here we roll out 5 most amazing places in Kerala that creates a rejuvenating image of the state during Onam. Planning a Holiday? Be A Responsible Tourist And Follow These COVID-19 Protocols On Your Next Trip

Thiruvananthapuram

Capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram is one of the best places to visit during Onam. The city drapes itself in a festive look adorning decorative lights along with hosting various cultural activities. There are dance competitions, stage acts, pookalam contents, handicrafts fairs across 20 venues in the city. The major attraction is the massive procession of decorated elephants that are seen marching on the streets. You can also have a look at the famous boat race that is one of the major highlights during Onam.

Aranmula

Known for snake boat races and Aranmula Uthrittathi Boat Race is one of the most famous water carnival that takes place every year during Onam. This race takes place on the banks of River Pamba, which is near Aranmula Sri Parthasarathy Temple. The boats are decorated with a team of rowers and drummers that race in sync to the tune of boat songs and is actually a visual treat to eyes.

Thrikkakara Temple

One of the most important temple that is associated to this festival of Onam is Thrikkakara Temple. This temple is dedicated to Lord Vamana. The story behind this temple is like this used to be the abode of King Mahabali. The story of King Mahabali is associated with this temple and so this temple has a special place during these 10 days.

Thrissur

Everyone is well aware of the famous Tiger Dance that takes place during Onam. Thrissur is one such city that dwells you in the essence of this festive spirit. The electrifying art form of Kerala, the Pulikali is one of the most vibrant art form donned by the people here. You will love watching the men in tiger-clad mimicking the moments of tigers to the beats of the enigmatic music.

Kerala has the enigmatic aura of attracting tourists and leaving them spellbound with its beauty and scenery. This harvest season of Onam is one of the best time and opportunity for travellers to know and understand the rich culture of Kerala and also have a lifetime experience during this festive season.

