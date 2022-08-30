Onam 2022 Images & Atham HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Onam is a beautiful and elaborate harvest festival, which is one of the most-anticipated festivals of Kerala. The annual celebrations mark the return of the demon king Mahabali, under whose rule people lived in equality and happiness. The celebrations for Onam 2022 will begin on August 30 and continue till September 8. Thiruonam, which is the most important day of the festivities, will be observed on September 8. The 10-day festival is celebrated like a cultural event, since it is not linked to any one particular religion, with plenty of rituals, traditions and events being part of the festivities.

As you prepare for the upcoming events, we at LatestLY have curated Onam 2022 wishes and Onam 2022 images, Happy Onam 2022 messages that you can send to one and all as WhatsApp messages, HD images and wallpapers to remember them on this joyous Malayali harvest festival. Onam 2022 Start Date & End Date: Know Thiruvonam Date, Significance of Onam Sadhya, Pookalam Designs and More To Celebrate Malayali Harvest Festival.

For Onam, it is said that the people of Kerala invite King Mahabali to their homes to treat him with all the fresh harvest and produce. He was believed to be the kindest king, who sacrificed his life to keep his word to Lord Vishnu. On this auspicious occasion, remember all your loved ones during these festivities and share these wishes and messages with one and all on this joyous occasion. Wishing you all a very Happy Onam 2022!

