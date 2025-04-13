Palm Sunday in 2025 will be celebrated on April 13, marking the beginning of Holy Week, the most sacred week in the Christian liturgical calendar. For believers across the world, including those in India and beyond who may not be able to attend in person, live-streamed services have become an invaluable way to participate in the sacred events of this day. People can now witness the Palm Sunday Mass from the Vatican, complete with traditional processions and the liturgy led by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica or St. Peter’s Square. The Vatican Live Streaming makes it possible for the faithful to unite in prayer and reflection from their homes. In addition, churches around the globe, from grand cathedrals to local parishes are now offering live and recorded videos of Passion Sunday Masses, Bible sermons, hymns and liturgies, bringing the powerful message of Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem to screens everywhere. Holy Week 2025 Calendar: From Palm Sunday to Easter, Here Are the Key Dates and Full Schedule of the Holy Week Observance.

Palm Sunday, also known as Passion Sunday, commemorates Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem, where crowds greeted Him by waving palm branches and laying them on the road, shouting ‘Hosanna’. This event, recorded in all four Gospels, sets the stage for the events of Holy Week, leading up to His crucifixion and resurrection. The palms symbolise victory and peace and the day reminds Christians of both the celebration and the impending sacrifice. It is a deeply emotional moment in the Church calendar, one of joy, reflection and anticipation. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Whether it’s joining a live Mass from Rome or watching a Bible sermon from a local pastor, the digital experience allows believers to pause and reflect on the love, humility, and sacrifice of Christ. Many churches also provide downloadable prayer guides, hymn sheets and e-palm resources to help families recreate a sacred atmosphere at home.

