Holy Week is the annual Christian observance that is marked towards the end of Lent and leads up to the death and resurrection of the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Good Friday and Easter respectively. Holy Week 2025 will begin from April 13 with Palm Sunday and go on till April 20 - when we celebrate Easter. Each day of the Holy Week is marked with special observances and rituals and focuses on different folklore associated with the Bible. As we prepare to celebrate Holy Week 2025, here is everything you need to know about this observance, full calendar for Holy Week 2025 and how to celebrate each day of Holy Week. Why Easter 2025 Is So Late? Understanding the Rare Blood Moon Eclipse’s Impact and Complex Calculation Behind This Unusually Delayed Easter Sunday Date.

When Is Holy Week Celebrated?

Every year, the last week of Lent observance is commemorated as Holy Week. The celebration of Holy Week always begins on a Sunday - with Palm Sunday and ends with Easter. Holy Week 2025 will be marked from April 13 to April 20. The week-long observance is dedicated to remembering different biblical events that led up to the sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Holy Week 2025 Dates and Full Schedule

Date Observance Significance April 13, 2025 Palm Sunday Palm Sunday commemorates the Triumphal entry into Jerusalem described in all four canonical gospels. People attend the Palm Sunday mass and often exchange palm leaves on this day. April 14, 2025 Holy Monday On Holy Monday, it is believed that Jesus Christ cleaned the temples and cursed the fig tree. The authority of Jesus was first questioned on this day. April 15, 2025 Fig Tuesday Fig Tuesday marks the day that Jesus and his disciples returned to Jerusalem from Bethany, passing the barren fig tree. April 16, 2025 Spy Wednesday Spy Wednesday, as the name suggests, marks the day that Judas betrayed Jesus Christ. April 17, 2025 Maundy Thursday This day commemorates the last supper that Jesus Christ laid out the model for the Eucharist or Holy Communion. It is also known as the last day of Lent. April 18, 2025 Good Friday Good Friday is a day of mourning and commemorates the day that Jesus Christ was publicly crucified. April 19, 2025 Holy Saturday On the occasion of Holy Saturday, practicing Christians remember Jesus Christ and the stories of his last rite arrangement and mourning that was organised across Jerusalem. April 20, 2025 Easter Easter is the last day of the Holy week and celebrates the resurrection of Christ. The celebration is filled with love and joy and is focused on bringing families together as they remember and celebrate the stories of the bible.

We hope that this information helps you to prepare for the celebration of Holy Week. It is important to note that the observance of Holy Week is the second most important observance for practicing Christians across the world, after Christmas. Here’s wishing everyone a blessed Holy Week celebration!

