Palm Sunday is an annual Christian holiday that falls on the Sunday before Easter. This day holds great importance as it marks the beginning of Holy Week, which commemorates the final days of Jesus Christ's life, leading up to his crucifixion and resurrection. Palm Sunday 2025 falls on Sunday, April 13. Palm Sunday commemorates Christ's entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels. The name of the day originates from the palm branches waved by the crowd to greet and honour Jesus Christ as he entered the city of Jerusalem. Holy Week 2025 Calendar: Here Are the Key Dates and Full Schedule of the Holy Week Observance.

In Western Christianity, Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the last week of the solemn season of Lent, preceding Eastertide, while in Eastern Christianity, Holy Week commences after the conclusion of Great Lent. In this article, let’s know more about Palm Sunday 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Palm Sunday 2025 Date

Palm Sunday 2025 falls on Sunday, April 13.

Palm Sunday Significance

Palm Sunday holds great significance among the Christian community worldwide as the day commemorates Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem, as described in all four Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John). The crowds welcomed Jesus by spreading palm branches and cloaks on the road, shouting “Hosanna!” as a sign of praise and recognition of him as the Messiah.

Palm branches symbolise victory, peace, and eternal life and in Christian tradition, they represent the victory of the spirit over the flesh. On this day, many churches distribute palm leaves or crosses made from palm fronds to worshippers to mark this occasion.

