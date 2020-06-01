Parents' Day 2020 Quotes and Wishes: Share These Greetings, Posts, GIFs with Your Loved Ones on Global Day of Parents

Parents Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The role of parents is irreplaceable! They form a vital part of the child's life and mean the most to them. Every year on June 1 Parents' Day, also known as Global Day of Parents is celebrated to express gratitude towards the role that parents play in the society. According to the United Nations, emphasizing the critical role of parents in the rearing of children, the Global Day of Parents is observed. They recognize that the family has the primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children. Usually on this day, people share greetings, wishes and quotes highlighting the importance of parents and their duties in the life of children.

UN's General Assembly adopted a number of resolutions and proclaimed the International Year of the Family and the International Day of Families. The day aimed at thanking the parents for their efforts and responsibilities in terms of rearing their little ones and also spreading awareness about how their impact on the society. In other times, the day would have been celebrated with events and get-togethers taking place around the world but since this year the world is braving a global pandemic, COVID-19 it is important to stay at home.

But if you want to wish your loved ones, you can share beautiful words that express your feelings. We have your back with a set of meaningful Parents Day quotes messages and wishes that you share on social media. You can share it with your parents if you live away from them! Check out:

Parents Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: When You Look Into Your Mother’s Eyes, You Know That Is the Purest Love You Can Find on This Earth. – Mitch Albom

Parents Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: “A Father’s Goodness Is Higher Than the Mountain, a Mother’s Goodness Deeper Than the Sea.”

Parents Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: There Is No Such Thing as a Perfect Parent. So Just Be a Real One. – SUE ATKINS

Parents Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: “Parents Aren’t the People You Come From. They’re the People You Want to Be, When You Grow Up.” ― Jodi Picoult

Parents Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Parents Were the Only Ones Obligated to Love You; From the Rest of the World You Had to Earn It. – Ann Brashares

Parents Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: A Parent’s Love Is Whole No Matter How Many Times Divided. – Robert Brault

Parents Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: There Is No Friendship, No Love, Like That of the Parent for the Child. – Henry Ward Beecher

Parents Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Love Your Parents. We Are So Busy Growing Up, We Often Forget They Are Also Growing Old. – Anonymous

The United Nations believe that is it is important for proper growth of the child to grow in an atmosphere of happiness, love and understanding. Designated by the General Assembly in 2012, UN believes Global Day of Parents provides an opportunity to appreciate all parents for their "selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship."