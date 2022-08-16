Parsi New Year 2022 falls on August 16. A day before the festival Pateti is observed. This annual celebration is very important for the Parsi community or Zoroastrian community worldwide. While many people across the world celebrate Parsi New Year on Nowroz - which is on the spring equinox on March 21- the celebration in India is based on the Shahenshahi calendar. As we celebrate Parsi New Year 2022 in India on Tuesday, people are sure to share Happy Parsi New Year wishes, Navroz Mubarak images, Navroz Mubarak HD wallpapers, Parsi New Year 2022 greetings and messages, Parsi New Year 2022 WhatsApp stickers and Navroz Mubarak 2022 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Parsi New Year is a very important observance for followers of Zoroastrianism, one of the oldest known monotheistic religions. Founded by Prophet Zarathustra in ancient Iran approximately 3,500 years ago, Zoroastrianism is a well-known religion worldwide, with close to 2.6 million Zoroastrians worldwide. In India, the Parsi community is mainly rooted in Mumbai and Gujarat and the celebration of Pateti is also marked with grand festivities in these regions. Parsi New Year 2022 in India: Know Date, Traditions, History, Significance and Everything Important About Celebrating Navroz.

Parsi New Year marks the beginning of a new calendar year for the community. It is interesting to note that while the date of Pateti usually remains constant, it depends on the rotation of the earth and has therefore slowly been shifting by one day forward. This is the reason that Pateti is celebrated on August 16 since 2021. As we prepare to mark Parsi New Year 2022, here are some Happy Parsi New Year wishes, greetings and messages, Parsi New Year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status that you can post online.

Parsi New Year Messages

Parsi New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Pateti 2022 Wishes Reads: New Year Begins, Let Us Pray, That It Will Be a Year With New Peace, New Good News, and an Abundance of New Friends, God Bless You Throughout the Parsi New Year 2022.

Parsi New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Pateti 2022 Wishes Reads: Happy Parsi New Year 2022. May This Year Is the Beginning of Many New Things for You to Make It a Memorable One.

Parsi New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Pateti 2022 Wishes Reads: Happy Parsi New Year! Be at War With Your Vices and at Peace With Your Neighbours.

Happy Parsi New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Pateti 2022 Wishes Reads: Wish Your Dear Ones With the Best of Parsi New Year Wishes Messages That Promise To Fill Their Lives With Happiness in This Fresh Year.

Parsi New Year 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Pateti 2022 Wishes Reads: Navroz Mubarak! Like Birds, Let Us Leave Behind What We Don’t Need to Hold. Happy Parsi New Year!

We hope that these wishes add to the festivities and celebrations of this day. People in the Parsi community often dress up in new and colourful dresses and bring in the New Year by preparing various famous delicious delicacies. Family get-togethers and community affairs are also a common sight on this day. People also visit the fire temple or agiary on this day. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Pateti!

