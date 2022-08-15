Parsi New Year is observed in parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa as most of the Parsis reside in these regions. Also called Navroz, the day marks the beginning of the Parsi New Year which starts on the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Zoroastrian calendar. Parsi New Year 2022 will be celebrated on August 16, Tuesday, when people mark the day with great joy and fervour by organising dinner meet-ups and preparing special cuisines for the festive day. On this day, Parsis greet each other 'Navroz Mubarak' as they celebrate the new beginnings by spreading happiness and togetherness with their near and dear ones. So, without any further ado, get into the festive spirit by sending the Happy Parsi New Year 2022 greetings, Parsi New Year images, Navroz 2022 quotes and Navroz Mubarak wishes to your loved ones. Get Parsi New Year wallpapers, Navroz HD images, Happy Parsi New Year Messages, New Year SMS & Quotes for free download online.

According to the Shahenshahi calendar, India celebrates Navroz 200 days after it is celebrated across the world. During the spring equinox, Parsis observe Jamshed-i-Nouroz or Navroz honour the Persian king Jamshed who is known to have established the Parsi calendar. While Parsis in other parts of the world marked Navroz on March 21, 2022, Parsi New Year will be celebrated on August 16, 2022, in India. 'Nav' means 'New' and 'Roz' means 'Day'. Thus, Navroz marks the 'New Day' for Parsis according to their calendar. People clean their houses, wear new clothes, give gifts, cook traditional food and make charitable contributions to observe their New Year with utmost freshness and charm. It is also believed that cleaning one's thoughts, body and spirit from all the negativities are important for commencing the New Year. Celebrate the festival by sending Navroz Mubarak wishes, HD images, WhatsApp messages, quotes & SMS to your relatives and friends. Forward Happy Parsi New Year 2022 greetings and quotes to your close ones. When Is Parsi New Year 2022 in India? Know Date, Traditions, History, Significance and Everything Important About Celebrating Navroz

Happy Parsi New Year 2022 Greetings

Parsi New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Parsi New Year Wishes Reads: All Things Bright and Lovely, All Things Good and Real, All Things Fine and Wonderful, All These Are Wished for You on This Day and Always. Navroz Mubarak!

Parsi New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Parsi New Year Wishes Reads: Happy Parsi New Year 2022. May This Year Is the Beginning of Many New Things for You to Make It a Memorable One.

Navroz Mubarak 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Parsi New Year Wishes Reads: Happy Navroz. On The Festival of Parsi New Year's Day May God Paint the Canvas of Your Life With the Most Beautiful Colours, Serenity, Luck, Success And Joy.

HD Images for Parsi New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Parsi New Year Wishes Reads: Happy Parsi New Year! Be at War With Your Vices and at Peace With Your Neighbours.

Parsi New Year Quotes & SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Parsi New Year Wishes Reads: Naya Saal Aaye Banke Ujalaa, Khul Jaye Aap Ki Kissmat Ka Taala, Hamesha Aap per Rahe Meherban Upar Wala, Ye Hi Dua Karta Hai Apka Yeh Chahne Wala. Navroz Mubarak.

Watch Parsi New Year 2022 Wishes and Greetings Video to Send to Friends and Family on Navroz:

As the Parsis look forward to celebrating their festive day with full pomp and show, they must ensure that they spread love and happiness with all those who matter to them the most. Download Navroz Mubarak wishes and greetings to share on the Persian New Year this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2022 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).