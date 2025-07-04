Philippine Republic Day is an annual event that is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm by the people of the Philippines. This day, also popularly known as the Philippine–American Friendship Day, is held annually on July 4. On this date in 1946, the United States officially recognised Philippine independence after World War II. It was formerly an official holiday designated as Independence Day which celebrated the signing of the Treaty of Manila, which granted Philippine independence from the United States of America in 1946. Philippine Republic Day 2025 falls on Friday, July 4. In this article, let’s know more about the Philippine Republic Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. Philippines Introduces 14-Day Visa-Free Entry for Indian Tourists, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

Philippine Republic Day 2025 Date

Philippine Republic Day 2025 falls on Friday, July 4.

Philippine Republic Day History

According to historical records, the Philippine Islands were an American possession from 1898 to 1946. Between 1941 and 1945 during the Second World War, the Empire of Japan occupied the Islands. A campaign to retake the country began in October 1944, when General Douglas MacArthur landed in Leyte along with Sergio Osmeña, who had succeeded to the presidency after Quezon's death on August 1, 1944.

The battles entailed long, fierce fighting; some of the Japanese continued to fight until the official surrender of Japan on September 2, 1945. The country gained complete independence on July 4, 1946. The date July 4 was then renamed Philippine Republic Day, and later became Philippine–American Friendship Day.

Philippines Republic Day Significance

Philippine Republic Day holds great significance for the people of the country as it reminds them to remember the country’s legacy. On this day, various events are held like historical reenactments, speeches and cultural presentations to highlight the country’s rich culture and history. Flag-raising ceremonies are organised in schools and government offices and history lectures, museum exhibits, and school activities are held, highlighting the First Republic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 06:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).