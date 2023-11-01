Punjab Formation Day, also known as Punjab Sthapana Diwas, is celebrated on November 1st each year to mark the creation of the Indian state of Punjab. This day is of immense historical significance as it commemorates the formal formation of Punjab as a separate state within India in 1966. As you celebrate Punjab Formation Day 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with one and all.

Before the reorganization, the larger state of Punjab included parts of present-day Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. The formation of the current state of Punjab was a result of the States Reorganization Act of 1966, which was aimed at redrawing the state boundaries based on linguistic and administrative factors. As a result, the present-day state of Punjab was created, with Chandigarh as its shared capital along with Haryana.

Punjab Formation Day is a time for the people of the state to celebrate their unique cultural heritage and contributions to the nation. The day is marked with various events, ceremonies, and cultural programs that highlight Punjab's rich history, vibrant traditions, and artistic heritage. It's an opportunity for the people of Punjab to come together, reflect on their journey as a state, and express their love and pride for their homeland. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Punjab Sthhapana Diwas 2023 that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Wishing Punjab, Also Known As the 'Land of Five Rivers', a Very Happy Formation Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Almighty Always Keep This Land Peaceful and Prosperous. Happy Punjab Formation Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes to the Wonderful People of Punjab on Their State Formation Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings to All the People of Punjab. May Our State Always Be Happy, Healthy and Successful.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Cherish the Tradition, Culture, Art and Celebrate the Glory of Punjab on Punjab Formation Day 2023!

Punjab Formation Day is celebrated with great pomp and show in the state. The celebrations often include the singing of Punjabi folk songs, traditional dances, and the enjoyment of delicious Punjabi cuisine.

Wishing everyone a Happy Punjab Formation Day 2023!

