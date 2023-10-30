Punjab Formation Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 1. Also called Punjab Day, Punjab Formation Day is celebrated on November 1 every year to commemorate the day when present-day Punjab came into existence through the Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966). It was on this day that the central government agreed to divide Punjab province into Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Here are Punjab Day 2023 wishes, WhatsApp greetings and Happy Punjab Formation Day 2023 messages to share with friends and family. Get Punjab Foundation Day 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online.

Punjab Foundation Day 2023 Wishes

Punjab Foundation Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Punjab Foundation Day 2023 Messages

Punjab Foundation Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Punjab Foundation Day 2023 Greetings

Punjab Foundation Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Punjab Foundation Day Wishes

Punjab Foundation Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Punjab Foundation Day Messages

Punjab Foundation Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)