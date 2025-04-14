Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, is celebrated by Tamils across Tamil Nadu and around the world, usually on April 14. It marks the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai and symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and hope. On this day, homes are cleaned and decorated with kolam (rangoli), and a tray filled with auspicious items like fruits, flowers, mirror, coins, and the holy text is prepared for the family to view first thing in the morning—believed to bring good fortune. The first day of Tamil New Year 2025, Puthandu is on April 14. Celebrate the festival with these Puthandu 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, HD images, quotes and wallpapers.

The celebration of Puthandu includes visiting temples, wearing new clothes, preparing traditional feasts, and seeking blessings from elders. Special dishes like mango pachadi, which blends sweet, sour, and bitter flavours, symbolise the varied experiences of life. Puthandu is a day of joy, reflection, and family bonding, welcoming the new year with positive energy and devotion. As you observe Puthandu 2025, share these Puthandu 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, HD images, quotes and wallpapers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Tamil New Year Bring You Joy and Prosperity and Fill Your Days With Sweet Memories. Happy Tamil New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That the Almighty Helps You Achieve All Your Goals This New Year. Puthandu Vazthukal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Festival of Puthandu Bring Happiness, Joy, Success and Peace in Your Life. May God Shower His Blessings on You and Your Loved Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Bring Joy and Success in Your Life. Puthandu Vazthukal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Puthandu Marks the Beginning of the New Year and May God Be With You on This New Beginning. Celebrate It With Your Friends and Family.

Puthandu wishes are an essential part of the celebration, as people greet each other with messages of happiness, success, and well-being. Phrases like “Puthandu Vazthukal” (Happy New Year) are exchanged in person and through digital platforms, keeping the spirit of togetherness alive even across distances. Sending Puthandu wishes is a way to strengthen relationships and spread festive cheer. Whether it’s a heartfelt message, a phone call, or a social media post, these greetings express love, hope, and blessings for a prosperous year ahead, making everyone feel connected and celebrated.

