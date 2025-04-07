Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, marks the beginning of the Tamil calendar year and is celebrated with great joy and devotion by Tamil communities, especially in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. It falls on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai, usually around April 14. Puthandu symbolises new beginnings, hope, and prosperity, and is a time for families to come together, clean their homes, wear new clothes, and offer prayers for a blessed year ahead. To celebrate the Tamil New Year, Puthandu 2025 on April 14, we bring you Puthandu 2025 kolam designs, colourful rangolis, beautiful pookalam patterns and muggulu designs that you can take inspiration to elevate your home decoration during the festival. Vishu 2025 Easy Rangoli Designs To Celebrate Kerala New Year.

Traditional rituals include preparing a special dish called Mangai Pachadi, which blends sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy flavours, symbolising the varied experiences of life. Homes are decorated, elders are honoured, and visits to temples are made to seek divine blessings. Puthandu is both a spiritual and cultural celebration that reflects the Tamil people’s deep-rooted values, family traditions, and optimistic outlook for the new year. As you observe Puthandu 2025, we bring you Puthandu 2025 kolam designs, colourful rangolis, beautiful pookalam patterns and muggulu designs. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Rangoli, known as Kolam in Tamil Nadu, plays a vibrant role in Puthandu celebrations. These intricate and colourful floor designs are drawn at the entrance of homes using rice flour, coloured powders, or flower petals. Creating kolams is considered auspicious, as it invites prosperity and positive energy into the household. On Puthandu, these designs are often more elaborate and festive, featuring traditional motifs like flowers, peacocks, and geometric patterns.

Many Puthandu kolams also incorporate elements that reflect the spirit of the new year, such as the sun (representing new beginnings), mango leaves (symbolizing fertility), and lotus flowers (denoting purity and enlightenment). Families often come together in the morning to create these artistic patterns, turning it into a joyful and collaborative tradition. The vibrant rangoli not only beautifies the home but also sets a welcoming and festive tone for the new year.

