Quick 5-Minute Mehendi Designs for Eid al-Fitr 2020: Easy Arabic Mehndi Patterns and Tricks to Apply Henna For Eid Festival (Watch Videos)

Easy mehndi pattern (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Eid al-Fitr 2020, one of the most significant festive celebrations of the Muslim community will be celebrated next week. The tentative dates of the celebration are May 24-25. People wear new clothes, deck up, prepare traditional dishes and celebrate this festival with their friends and relatives. One of the important aspects is also applying mehendi. Putting on henna designs or applying Mehandi has always been a part of festive celebrations in India. Since Eid al-Fitr is approaching, women look up for latest henna designs, simple mehandi patterns, Eid mehndi designs, easy Arabic mehandi design images and photos to try out on their own hands. If you too are looking for latest Arabic designs and tricks to apply mehndi quickly, you have come at the right place. Simple Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Fitr 2020: Latest And Easy Henna Patterns to Apply on Your Hands This Festive Season (Watch Videos).

Even in weddings of Muslim families, the brides apply intricate mehndi covering almost half their hands or more. Eid is also one of the most significant occasions in the community. This time due to the Coronavirus lockdown, people cannot go to meet their friends and relatives, but one of the ways to keep up with the spirit of the festival is to apply henna. Putting mehndi can be time-consuming if you are not used to. But if you are running low on time and want to put up mehndi quickly, we give you some easy designs that will barely take up 5 to 10 minutes for applications.

Watch Video of 5-Minute Arabic Mehendi Designs

If you do not want to cover your full hand, the bracelet mehndi is a nice trend which not only looks beautiful but also doesn't take much time.

Watch Video of Mehndi Application Tricks With Numbers:

It is okay if you are unable to draw perfect shapes, which is where the above trick comes in. You can easily draw numbers and then change them into nice shapes. Fill them up with intricate designs as per your choice and you will have beautiful Arabic mehndi on your hand. Watch the video above for reference.

Watch Video of Dot Mehendi Designs:

This is one of the easy tricks of applying mehndi without creating much fuss. All you need is an earbud and using the dot patterns you can create beautiful designs.