Simple Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Fitr 2020: Latest And Easy Henna Patterns to Apply on Your Hands This Festive Season (Watch Videos)

Just Mehndi (Photo Credits: Just Mehndi, F Sheth Mehndi Designs YouTube)

Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims all around the world. The auspicious day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran during this month. The day is celebrated by following various customs and traditions. And as the festival approaches, women apply Mehendi designs on their palms. Henna or Mehendi is traditionally applied during a festival as it is a holy significance. It is a centuries-old practice and as Eid 2020 approaches, we bring to you some beautiful Mehandi designs to apply on your palms ahead of the festival. Here are the latest simple and easy Mehndi patterns including Arabic designs which you can easily try at home by yourself. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Prayers at Home to Preparing Traditional Recipes, 5 Ways You Can Celebrate the Festival.

There are various types of Mehendi designs, so depending on your likes you have to choose which one you want. From Moroccan mehndi designs, Indo-Western Mehandi patterns to Arabic designs, select the one you like and apply it on your palms. While these are some of the common designs, people have tried some innovative ones too these days. From jewellery designs to patterns using earbuds and bangles, you can try some on your own at home. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

Jewellery Mehendi Design:

Simple And Easy Mehendi Design:

Elegant Mehendi Design Pattern:

Quick And Easy Mehndi Design:

Easy Arabic Mehendi Design:

Eid al-Fitr 2020 is expected to begin on May 23 and ends in the evening of May 24. However, dates may change according to moon sighting. Women also apply Mehendi designs on their feet. If you are planning to dress up for Eid then a beautiful Mehendi design will complete your look. We wish all Happy Eid al-Fitr in advance!