Mumbai, March 22: Ram Navami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, will be celebrated across India on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The festival, observed with traditional rituals and widespread devotion, holds special significance in Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama.

The day is celebrated with prayers, fasting, and religious gatherings in temples and homes. Devotees observe the occasion with strict adherence to customs, while large-scale processions and cultural events are organised in several parts of the country. Bank Holidays March 23-29: Banks to Remain Closed for 4 Days Next Week; Check Details.

When Is Ram Navami 2026?

There has been some confusion regarding whether Ram Navami falls on March 26 or March 27 this year. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival will be observed on March 26, 2026.

Ram Navami is celebrated on the Navami Tithi (ninth day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This day is traditionally associated with the birth of Lord Rama, which is believed to have occurred during the midday period. Chaitra Navratri 2026: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings, Prays for Prosperity and ‘Viksit Bharat’ as Festival Begins Across India.

Ram Navami 2026 Muhurat and Timings

As per the Panchang, the Navami Tithi will begin at 11:48 AM on March 26 and conclude at 10:06 AM on March 27. The most auspicious time for puja (worship), known as the Madhyahna Muhurat, falls at around 12:27 PM on March 26. This midday period is considered the most significant for performing Ram Navami rituals, as it is believed to mark the exact time of Lord Rama’s birth.

In Ayodhya, large numbers of pilgrims gather to participate in temple rituals and festivities. The city hosts elaborate celebrations, including Shobha Yatras, Rath Yatras, and Jhanki processions depicting scenes from the life of Lord Rama.

Devotional singing, recitations from scriptures, and community prayers are also common across states, reflecting the festival’s cultural and religious importance.

Religious Significance

Ram Navami holds deep spiritual value for devotees. Worshipping Lord Rama, often referred to as Maryada Purushottam, is believed to bring peace and help overcome difficulties. On this day, devotees also offer prayers to Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman, who are closely associated with Lord Rama in Hindu tradition.

Preparations for Ram Navami typically include cleaning homes, decorating temples, and organising community events. Many devotees observe fasts and participate in special puja ceremonies during the day. As the festival approaches, authorities in major pilgrimage centres are also expected to make arrangements for crowd management and security to accommodate the influx of visitors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).