Ramadan 2022 is considered to be the holiest month of the year in the Islamic calendar, as according to Muslims God revealed the first verses of Quran during this month. Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The month is for a time of spiritual discipline, and contemplation on one's relationship with God.

During this holy month, there are some guidelines to follow. Muslims are expected to follow the Prophet Muhammad's teachings.

Fasting in Ramadan is mandatory for all adult Muslims, unless they are sick, travelling, are having their menstrual cycle, are pregnant, diabetic, or elderly. The meal that is consumed before commencing the fast is called sehri or suhoor and iftar is the meal with which the fast is broken after the call to the evening prayer of Maghrib is heard. Cheti Chand (Sindhi New Year) 2022 Date: Know the Significance of Jhulelal Jayanti and Celebrations Around the Ishtadev Uderolal Festival

Ramadan Date India

This year, Ramadan may begin in India from the evening of April 2 or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.

Ramadan is more broadly considered a time when pursuits such as listening to music, watching TV and shopping should be reduced to make more time for prayer and worship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2022 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).