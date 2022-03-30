Cheti Chand is the annual festival that marks the beginning of the Lunar Hindu New Year for Sindhi Hindus. Also known as Jhulelal Jayanti, Cheti Chand 2022 will be celebrated on April 2. Cheti Chand is celebrated on the first day of the year according to the Sindhi month of Chet or Chaitra. Cheti Chand marks the birth of the patron saint of Sindhis - Jhulelal. This celebration is significant for Sindhis worldwide and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal. As we prepare to celebrate Cheti Chand 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, Cheti Chand 2022 Date and more. Cheti Chand 2022 Wishes & Jhulelal Jayanti Images: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, Quotes and Sayings To Usher In the Sindhi New Year.

When is Cheti Chand 2022?

Cheti Chand will be celebrated on April 2 this year. Usually, it is commemorated on the day after Gudi Padwa and Ugadi and falls on the first day of the Sindhi month of Chet. Cheti Chand 2022 Muhurat falls between 18:52 to 19:53 on April 2. While the pratipada tithi, according to the Hindu calendar, begins at 11:53 on April 1, 2022, and will go on till 11:58 on April 2, 2022.

Significance of Jhulelal Jayanti

Cheti Chand celebrations mark the birth anniversary of Ishtadev Uderolal, who is widely recognised as Jhulelal - the patron saint for Sindhi Hindus worldwide. While the exact year of his birth is not known, it is believed that he was born during the 10th century in Sindh. The folklore of Jhulelal’s birth is often retold on this auspicious day. The celebration of Cheti Chand is also filled with various rituals and fanfare and is considered to be highly auspicious. The festival revolves around worshiping water, which is known as the elixir of life. Hindu New Year’s Days 2022 Dates Across Different Indian States: Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Ugadi, Navreh and Other Celebrations As per Hindu Lunisolar Calendar.

Cheti Chand marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by people across the world. Many Sindhis take the Baharana Sahib - a representation of Jhulelal- to the river or lake for a holy dip. The Behrana Sahib consists of jyot (oil lamp), misiri (crystal sugar), fota (cardamom), fal (fruits), and akha. People offer their prayers to this idol and seek the blessings of Lord Jhulelal. The celebration of Cheti Chand is not limited to India but is also celebrated by the Hindu Sindhi diaspora that is located across the world.

