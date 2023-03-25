Mumbai, March 25: The holy month of Ramzan has begun in India and across the globe. Ramzan or Ramadan as it is known is being celebrated with much fervour and gaiety in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, and other cities of India. Muslims observed their second Roza or fast of Ramzan today, March 25. The third Roza or fast of the holy month of Ramzan will be observed across India tomorrow, March 26.

This year, Ramadan began on March 24 after the crescent moon of Ramzan was not sighted on the evening of March 22. During Ramadan, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk and abstain from eating food and drinking water. During the holy month of fasting, members of the Muslim community indulge in a pre-dawn meal called sehri. And after observing the fast for a brief period, they break their fast in the evening with Iftari. Besides fasting, Muslims also recite the Holy Quran and indulge in prayers during Ramzan. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings For 2nd Roza of Ramzan on March 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata And Other Cities of India.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 26:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 3 05:24 AM 6:52 PM 26 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 26:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 3 04:59 AM 6:37 PM 26 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 26:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 3 04:46 AM 6:21 PM 26 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 26:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 3 04:58 AM 6:21 PM 26 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 26:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 3 05:03 AM 6:29 PM 26 Mar 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 26:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 3 04:20 AM 5:51 PM 26 Mar 2023

It must be noted that the timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and sunset. During Ramza, Muslims observe Sehri in the morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the Fajr prayer. On the other hand, Iftar is observed two minutes after sunset with the Maghrib prayer. Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?.

