Mumbai, March 23: The Muslim community in Srinagar will celebrate its first Roza of Ramzan on March 24 as the holy month of Ramzan begins. Ramadan in India and Srinagar will start this year on Friday after the crescent moon of Ramadan was not spotted in the country on the evening of March 22. The absence of COVID-19 restrictions this year has made occasion even more cheerful for Muslims in Srinagar and across India. Ramadan 2023 Date: When Is Moon Sighting in Your Country? Know Ramzan Start Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Other Countries.

Muslims observe Ramzan by fasting from dawn until dusk and by abstaining from food and liquids. They consume dates and drink water to break their fast. Iftar is observed two minutes after dusk with a call for the Maghrib prayer, while Sehri is typically observed in the early morning before sunrise, roughly 10 minutes before the call for the Fajr prayer. Ramadan 2023 Wishes in Advance: Greetings, Messages, Facebook Images, HD Wallpapers and WhatsApp Stickers To Greet 'Happy Ramzan'.

Scroll down to know the Sehri and Iftar times in Srinagar. It should be noted that Sehri and Iftar times vary daily based on the sunrise and sunset.

Ramadan 2023 Time Table for Srinagar:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 05:05 AM 6:46 PM 24 Mar 2023 2 05:04 AM 6:47 PM 25 Mar 2023 3 05:02 AM 6:48 PM 26 Mar 2023 4 05:01 AM 6:48 PM 27 Mar 2023 5 04:59 AM 6:49 PM 28 Mar 2023 6 04:58 AM 6:50 PM 29 Mar 2023 7 04:56 AM 6:51 PM 30 Mar 2023 8 04:55 AM 6:51 PM 31 Mar 2023 9 04:53 AM 6:52 PM 01 Apr 2023 10 04:52 AM 6:53 PM 02 Apr 2023 11 04:50 AM 6:54 PM 03 Apr 2023 12 04:49 AM 6:54 PM 04 Apr 2023 13 04:47 AM 6:55 PM 05 Apr 2023 14 04:46 AM 6:56 PM 06 Apr 2023 15 04:44 AM 6:57 PM 07 Apr 2023 16 04:42 AM 6:57 PM 08 Apr 2023 17 04:41 AM 6:58 PM 09 Apr 2023 18 04:39 AM 6:59 PM 10 Apr 2023 19 04:38 AM 7:00 PM 11 Apr 2023 20 04:36 AM 7:01 PM 12 Apr 2023 21 04:35 AM 7:01 PM 13 Apr 2023 22 04:33 AM 7:02 PM 14 Apr 2023 23 04:32 AM 7:03 PM 15 Apr 2023 24 04:30 AM 7:04 PM 16 Apr 2023 25 04:29 AM 7:04 PM 17 Apr 2023 26 04:27 AM 7:05 PM 18 Apr 2023 27 04:26 AM 7:06 PM 19 Apr 2023 28 04:24 AM 7:07 PM 20 Apr 2023 29 04:23 AM 7:07 PM 21 Apr 2023

As the Holy Quran was unveiled during this month, Muslims place great significance on the holy month of Ramadan. On the occasion, LatestLY wishes you a joyous and blessed Ramadan.

