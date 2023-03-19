Mumbai, March 19: Muslims in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US and other countries across the world are gearing up to welcome Ramadan 2023. Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan in Asian sub-continent, is ninth month of Islamic calendar and considered holy by Muslims. As Ramadan month is approaching, terms such as "Ramadan 2023 date", "Ramadan 2023 start date", "Ramadan start date", "Ramadan dates", "Ramadan moon sighting" and "Ramadan moon sighting date" are being searched on Google. When is Ramadan 2023 moon sighting? If you are looking for an answer, scroll down.

In Islamic calendar, which is based on lunar cycle, each month lasts for either 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. Hilal committees or moon sighting committees meet on 29th day of each month (Chand Raat). If the moon is sighted on 29th of the ongoing month, a new month then begins. If the moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

A vast majority of Muslims rely on local testimonies of moon sighting. However, a section in UK, US, Canada and some European countries follow the moon sighting reports in Saudi Arabia. As a result, dates for start and end of every Islamic month vary in different countries, but usually only by a day.

When Is Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting?

Currently, the month of Shaban is ongoing. The Ramadan 2023 moon sighting will be conducted on 29th day of Shaban. Since Shaban month did not began on the same date in every country, Ramadan 2023 moon sighting date will vary in different countries. For Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Philippines, Canada, US and a section in UK, 1st Shaban was on February 21. Hence, Ramadan 2023 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Philippines, Canada, US and UK will be held on 29th of Shaban, which is March 21. In these countries, depending on the moon sighting, Ramadan 2023 will either begin from March 22 or March 23. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

However, in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oman, Jordan, Morocco, Iran, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and some other countries, Shaban began from February 22. Therefore, Hilal committees in these countries will gather for Ramadan 2023 moon sighting on March 22. Those in UK follow local moon sighting will also assemble for Ramadan moon sighting on March 22. Based on the sighting of moon, Ramadan 2023 start date will be fixed. If the moon is sighted, Ramadan 2023 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oman, Jordan, Morocco, Iran, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia will commence from March 23. In case the moon remains invisible, Muslims in these countries will observe first Ramadan fast on March 24.

