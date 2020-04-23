Ramadan Mubarak Images & Ramzan Chand Raat Mubarak HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Ramadan Kareem 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

Muslims all over the world follow the Islamic calendar, which is based on lunar. It is also known as the Hijri calendar. Just like the Georgian calendar, the Islamic calendar has 12 months. Ramzan, also spelt as Ramazan or Ramadhan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The holy month of Ramzan has a special place in the Islamic calendar as it is the month of fasting. Ramzan fasting is obligatory with exceptions like if someone is ill. Fasting happens to be one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Muslims eagerly wait for Ramzan, and once Ramzan crescent moon is sighted, Muslims wish near and dear ones Ramzan Mubarak. Muslims take to social media and post Ramadan Mubarak HD Images, Happy Ramadan Kareem 2020 greetings, Ramadan Mubarak 2020 HD wallpapers, Ramzan Mubarak Facebook posts, Ramadan Chand Raat Mubarak greetings and messages on WhatsApp. In India, Ramzan 2020 is likely to begin April 25 or 26, depending on Ramzan moon sighting. Ramzan Mubarak 2020 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Stickers to Send on Start of Ramadan Kareem.

Muslims throughout the 29 or 30 days of Ramzan observe fast (also known as Roza) from dawn to dusk. Followers of Islamic faith, do not eat or drink during the daytime. Having food or water is only permitted at sunset, which is called as Iftaar, breaking of fast. From sunset to sunrise, Muslims are allowed to have food and water. Muslims the wake up early in the morning before sunrise and have food, which is called Suhoor or Sehri. Ramzan is not just about fasting as Muslims offer special prayers called Tarawih at night and also read the Quran in this holy month. Meanwhile, if you are looking for new Ramzan Mubarak greetings and wishes in Hindi language, which you can send over WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or SMS, then we have listed out some of the Ramzan 2020 Mubarak messages for you.

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

Ramzan 2020 Wish in Hindi Reads: Kisika Ka Imaan Kabhi Roshan Na Hota, Aagosh Mei Muslaman Ke Agar Quran Na Hota, Duniya Na Samjh Paati Kabhi Bhookh Aur Pyas Ki Keemat, Agar Baara Mahine Mei Ek Ramzan Na Hota! Ramzan Mubarak!

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

Ramzan 2020 Wish in Hindi Reads: Aakash Pe Naya Chand Hai Aaya, Sara Alaam Khushi Se Jagmagaya, Ho Rahe Hai Sehr-o-Iftaar Ki Tyaari, Saj Rahi Hai Dua’on Ki Sawari, Pure Ho Aapke Dil Ke Armaan, Mubarak Ho Aap Sab Ko Pyara Ramzan!

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

Ramzan 2020 Wish in Hindi Reads: Khushiyan Naseeb Ho Aur Jannat Kareeb Ho, Tu Chahe Jisse Wo Tere Hamesha Kareeb Ho, Kuch Es Tarah Karam Allah Ka Tujh Par Mecca Aur Madina Ki Tujhe Ziyarat Naseeb Ho! Ramzan Mubarak!

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

Ramzan 2020 Wish in Hindi Reads: Sunhari Dhoop Barsaat Ke Baad, Thodi Si Hansi Har Baat Ke Baad, Usi Tarah Yeh Ramzan Mubarak Ho, Pichle Ramzan Ke Baad! Ramzan Mubarak!

Ramadan Mubarak (File Image)

Ramzan 2020 Wish in Hindi Reads: Ramzan Mei Hojaye Sab Ki Muraad Puri, Mile Sabkp Dyaron Khushiyan, Na Rahe Koi Ichcha Adhoori, Aap Sabhi Ko Ramzan Mubarak!

How to Download Ramadan WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Ramadan Mubarak stickers for WhatsApp from the Play Store platform where it also has multiple apps that provide wishes, HD images, greetings, messages, quotes, photos, wallpapers and a lot more. Here is the link to download Ramadan Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers.

During the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims gather and share the Iftar meal and also donate food and money to those in needy. As the world is witnessing coronavirus lockdown and social distancing is advised, this Ramzan is going to be different for Muslims, who will have to pray at home. We hope and pray, that coronavirus pandemic is over soon and things go back to normal. Ramazan Mubarak!