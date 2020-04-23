Ramadan 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ramadan, also known as, Ramazan, is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. The auspicious month is observed with fasting and prayers by Muslims. It is compulsory for followers of Islam to fast during the holy month of Ramadan unless one is seriously ill, travelling very old, pregnant, or menstruating. Ramadan 2020 begins between the evenings of April 23-24, 2020 and end between May 23-24. The dates change every year as it is based on the lunar calendar. People wish each other saying, 'Happy Ramadan', 'Ramadan Kareem', or 'Ramzan Mubarak'. And as Ramzan 2020 begins soo, we bring to you HD images and WhatsApp Messages to share with your friends and relatives. Our list of greetings also includes Ramadan Mubarak 2020 HD Images, Ramzan WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Ramadan GIF Images, SMS, messages and wishes. Ramadan Mubarak 2020 HD Images & Wishes in Urdu: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS to Celebrate The Start of Ramadan Kareem.

According to Islam, Ramadan is considered as one of the five pillars of Islam. It celebrates the first time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad and is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The five pillars are Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting) and Hajj (Pilgrimage). According to the beliefs, with the beginning of Ramzan, the gates of Jannah (Paradise) are opened and the gates of Jahannum (hell) are locked up. While you may not able to meet your loved one this year on Ramzan due to coronavirus lockdown, you can wish them with these beautiful Ramazan Mubarak wishes and greetings. Ramzan Mubarak 2020 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Stickers to Send on Start of Ramadan Kareem.

Ramzan WhatsApp Message: Ramadan Kareem! May Allah Give You All the Prosperity and Success. May Allah Bless You With Wealth and Happiness and Gives You a Healthy Life. Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramzan WhatsApp Message: May the Choicest Blessing of Allah Fill Your Life With Joy and Prosperity. Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramzan WhatsApp Message: Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Ramadan 2020!

Ramzan WhatsApp Message: May the Spirit of Ramzan Stay in Our Heart and Illuminate Our Soul From Within. Happy Ramzan!

Ramzan WhatsApp Message: After the Sight of the Crescent Moon, May You Find the Utmost Source of Bliss and Gaiety, Enjoy Each and Every Enlightenment Moment of Ramzan, Be Blessed! Happy Ramzan.

