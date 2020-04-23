Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Kolkata and Asansol: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting

Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, April 23: The auspicious month of Ramadan 2020, also spelt as Ramzan, will begin either from April 25 or April 26 depending upon the moon sighting in India. As per the norms, during the month of Ramadan, all the healthy Muslims must observe fast (roza) and abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk. The meal pre-dawn meal is called sehri. When Muslims break the fast post-sunset, it is called iftar. Here's the calender for Ramadan 2020 for all those living in Kolkata and Asansol, which includes sheri and iftar timings.

Latest inputs say that moon sighting in all regions of India barring Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala would be attempted tomorrow, April 24, to ascertain the dates of Ramzan. Ahead of the process to sight the new crescent, the shrine of Imam Ahmed Raza Khan (RA) - also known as Dargah Aala Hazrat - has issued helpline numbers for Muslims to testify after spotting the moon. Ramadan 2020: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan?

Take a look at the sehri and iftar timings of Kolkata and Asansol in India.

Sehri and Iftar timings of Kolkata:

Roza Date Sehr Iftaar 1 25 April 2020 03:49 18:02 2 26 April 2020 03:48 18:02 3 27 April 2020 03:47 18:02 4 28 April 2020 03:46 18:03 5 29 April 2020 03:46 18:03 6 30 April 2020 03:45 18:04 7 01 May 2020 03:44 18:04 8 02 May 2020 03:43 18:05 9 03 May 2020 03:42 18:05 10 04 May 2020 03:41 18:05 11 05 May 2020 03:41 18:06 12 06 May 2020 03:40 18:06 13 07 May 2020 03:39 18:07 14 08 May 2020 03:38 18:07 15 09 May 2020 03:38 18:08 16 10 May 2020 03:37 18:08 17 11 May 2020 03:36 18:09 18 12 May 2020 03:35 18:09 19 13 May 2020 03:35 18:09 20 14 May 2020 03:34 18:10 21 15 May 2020 03:34 18:10 22 16 May 2020 03:33 18:11 23 17 May 2020 03:32 18:11 24 18 May 2020 03:32 18:12 25 19 May 2020 03:31 18:12 26 20 May 2020 03:31 18:13 27 21 May 2020 03:30 18:13 28 22 May 2020 03:30 18:14 29 23 May 2020 03:29 18:14

Sehri and Iftar timings of Asansol:

Date Sehr Time Iftaar Time 23 April 2020 03:55 18:09 24 April 2020 03:54 18:09 25 April 2020 03:53 18:10 26 April 2020 03:52 18:10 27 April 2020 03:51 18:11 28 April 2020 03:50 18:11 29 April 2020 03:49 18:11 30 April 2020 03:48 18:12 01 May 2020 03:47 18:12 02 May 2020 03:46 18:13 03 May 2020 03:45 18:13 04 May 2020 03:45 18:14 05 May 2020 03:44 18:14 06 May 2020 03:43 18:15 07 May 2020 03:42 18:15 08 May 2020 03:41 18:16 09 May 2020 03:41 18:16 10 May 2020 03:40 18:17 11 May 2020 03:39 18:17 12 May 2020 03:38 18:18 13 May 2020 03:38 18:18 14 May 2020 03:37 18:19 15 May 2020 03:36 18:19 16 May 2020 03:36 18:20 17 May 2020 03:35 18:20 18 May 2020 03:35 18:21 19 May 2020 03:34 18:21 20 May 2020 03:33 18:21 21 May 2020 03:33 18:22 22 May 2020 03:32 18:22

It is to be known that Muslims observe fast during the Ramadan month to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. This observance is considered as one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. Since, sehri and iftar timings are dependent on sunrise and sunset, they change every day varying from cities to cities.

During the holy month of Ramadan, a Muslim observes fast which aims to teach him/her self-discipline and self-restraint, apart from other restrictions. However, if a person is sick, he/she is allowed to skip fasting and can compensate by fasting when recover. Pregnant women are allowed to quit fasting during Ramadan. She can make up for the missed fasts later, when she is healthy. Also, Sexual intercourse during the fasting period is prohibited.