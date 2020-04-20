Ramadan 2020: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan?

Iftar | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 20: Muslims around the world are eagerly waiting for Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. During Ramzan, Muslims abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk. Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint. There are certain restrictions that Muslims follow during the holy month. Fasting (roza) is one of the five pillars of Islam. Scroll down to know what is permitted and not allowed during Ramadan. Ramadan 2020 Date in India, Saudi Arabia: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

What is Permitted During Ramadan?

Muslims can eat before sunrise and after sunset.

The pre-dawn meal is called sehri and evening meal iftar.

If a person is sick, he/she is allowed to skip fasting. He/she can compensate by fasting when recover.

Those embarking on a long journey can skip fasting. But they will have to observe fast later.

Pregnant women are allowed to quit fasting during Ramadan. She can make up for the missed fasts later, when she is healthy.

What is Not Allowed During Ramzan?

Consumption of food and water is not allowed between sehri and iftar.

Sexual intercourse during the fasting period is prohibited.

Smoking and drinking remain prohibited.

Use of toothpaste while fasting should be avoided.

All evil thoughts and actions that can harm others remain prohibited.

Under the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. For Muslims in Saudi Arabia, 29th Shabaan will be on April 22. If the moon is sighted on April 22, Ramadan in Saudi Arabia will begin from April 23. If the moon remains invisible, Shabaan will complete 30 days and Ramadan will start from April 24.

In India, Muslims will observe Shabaan 29 on April 24. If the moon is sighted on April 24, Ramzan in India will begin from April 25. However, if the moon is not visible, Muslims will start Ramzan fasting from April 26.