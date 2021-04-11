The Pak (pure/holy) month of Ramadan will start from April 13 or 14 (according to the moon). According to the Islamic calendar, the ninth month of the year is Ramadan. It is called the month of Ibadat, in which fasting is essentially kept by the people of the Muslim community. Ramadan begins after the moon is sighted. If the moon is seen on April 12, then Roza will start on April 13. At the same time, if the moon is seen on April 13, the first Roza of Ramadan will take place on April 14. However, the year's observations will be slightly different, considering coronavirus second wave. You can send Ramadan Mubarak 2021 wishes in advance. We bring you the latest collection of Ramzan 2021 wishes in advance, Ramadan Mubarak Facebook messages, Happy Ramzan images and greetings to welcome the holy month. In addition, we also have Ramadan 2021 WhatsApp stickers direct link to download HD images and GIFs.

According to Islamic belief, the Holy Quran Sharif was revealed to the Prophet Mohammad Saheb in 610 AD on the occasion of Leylat-ul-Qadr. Since then Ramadan month has been celebrated as Pak month in Islam. Ramadan is also mentioned in the Quran. People devote themselves to reciting the Quran and perform charitable and noble causes as they strive for purity. People also send Ramazan Mubarak 2021 wishes, Ramadan images, messages and greetings to begin the holy month. You can download the Happy Ramzan 2021 wishes in advance, Ramadan images, WhatsApp stickers and GIFs and send them to your friends and family to mark the month-long observation of Ramzan.

Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes in Advance (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Festival of Lights and You Love

Your Life and Brighten Their Loved Ones.

Ramadan Mubarak in Advance

Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes in Advance (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan This Year Will

Be Bright Than Ever.

Ramadan Mubarak in Advance

Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes in Advance (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan This Year Bring Joy, Health and Wealth for You. Ramadan Mubarak in Advance

Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes in Advance (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Festival of Lights and You Love

Your Life and Brighten Their Loved Ones.

Ramadan Mubarak in Advance

How to Download Ramzan 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers dedicated to festivals and events to engage its users. To download Ramzan 2021 WhatsApp stickers, visit the Play Store app or click HERE.

In the month of Ramadan, fasting is mandatory. Sahri and Iftar are the two important rituals during the month of Ramadan. When food is served in the morning during Ramadan, it is called Sahri. It is done before the sun sets on the Sahari day. Sehri is called Sunnah. At the same time, after keeping the fast for the day, when the sun sets in the evening, Iftar takes place.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2021 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).