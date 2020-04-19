Ramzan Mubarak 2020 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Stickers to Send on Start of Ramadan Kareem

Ramzan would begin between April 23 and 25 in all parts of the world | (Photo Credits: File Image)

The holy month of Ramzan, also referred to as Ramadan ul Kareem, is scheduled to begin in the coming week. The first roza or fast would be observed on either April 23 or 24 in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East. In most of the Indian subcontinent, the first date of Ramzan, as per the gregorian calendar, would begin on April 24 or 25. Wishing and greeting is part of all festivities and Ramzan is not an exception. Here are the WhatsApp messages, HD images and stickers to send to your Muslim friends, relatives, co-workers, neighbours and others.

The month of Ramzan is defined by the dawn-to-dusk fasts, which is obligatory on all Muslims who are not minor, and not facing any health-related ailments. The believers are even more steadfast in offering their daily five prayers during 29 or 30 days of Ramadan, and also offer the Taraweeh prayers during the night. Notably, no prayers or iftar would be arranged in mosques this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

WhatsApp Messages, HD Images to Share on Start of Ramadan Kareem

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate As the Month of Ramadan Begins Here. Filling Our Life Happiness and Mirth, As Allah Bless As Once Again With Prosperity and Cheer.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Save You From the Influence of Devil and the Divine Blessings of Almighty Allah Protect and Guide You. My Mate, Have a Peaceful and Happy Ramadan! May Allah Keep You in Blessings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Welcome the Month of Ramadan With the Heart Filled With Peace, Harmony and Joy. May the Divine Blessings of Allah Protect and Guide You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: That Time of the Year Has Come. A Month to Repent From Our Wrong-Doings and Sin. May All of Us Find Peace on This Ramadan. Happy Ramadan Kareem!

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Should Be Very Much Obliged to Almighty Allah Who Gives Us the Chance of Prayer in the Holiest Month of Ramadan. May Allah Bring Happiness for You in This Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Almighty Allah Offered Lots of Spiritual Reward for This Month of Ramadan! You Must Observe Fasting and Refrain From Sinful Activities. May Allah Bless You and Your Family. Happy Ramadan Kareem!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan Mubarak to You and Your Family. May the Holy Essence of This Auspicious Month Remain in Your Heart and Life!

Download Stickers: The reader is recommended to visit Play Store in his Android device and search one of the following terms - "Ramadan" or "Ramadan Kareem" or "Ramadan Mubarak" or "Ramzan Mubarak". From the list of options, one can download festive pack of his or her choice. The download link is here!

This would be the first-ever Ramzan when mosques, shrines and imambargahs would remain closed in most parts of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grand Mufti of Mecca Mosque in Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, issued an announcement ahead of Ramadan saying that taraweeh and other prayers of the month, along with the obligatory Eid al-Fitr prayers, should be prayed at homes.