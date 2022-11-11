Remembrance Day, also known as Poppy Day, is an annual observance that is held in several nations on November 11. It is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states after the end of World War I to honour armed forces who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The tradition of observing Remembrance Day was inaugurated by King George V in 1919. The special day is a reminder for people of the world about the importance of peace and unity. On Remembrance Day 2022, here are quotes, messages, greetings, wishes, Remembrance Day WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpaper and SMS that you can share with your loved ones on this day.

Remembrance Day recalls the end of First World War hostilities. As per history, the hostilities formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, i.e. November 11, 1918, in accordance with the armistice signed by representatives of Germany and the Entente. The First World War officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919. Share these Remembrance Day 2022 quotes, messages, greetings, wishes, Remembrance Day WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpaper and SMS with your loved ones. Veterans Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About the History of the Federal Holiday and How the Day Dedicated to All US Military Veterans Is Observed.

Remembrance Day 2022 Quotes and Messages

Remembrance Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: “As We Express Our Gratitude, We Must Never Forget That the Highest Appreciation Is Not To Utter Words but To Live by Them.” – John F. Kennedy

Remembrance Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: “May We Never Forget Our Fallen Comrades. Freedom Isn’t Free.” – Sgt. Major Bill Paxton

Remembrance Day 2022 Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: “There Is Nothing Wrong With America That Cannot Be Cured With What Is Right in America.” – William J. Clinton

Remembrance Day 2022 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: “The Legacy of Heroes — The Memory of a Great Name, and the Inheritance of a Great Example.” – Benjamin Disraeli

Remembrance Day 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: “Never in the Field of Human Conflict Was So Much Owed By So Many to So Few.” – Winston Churchill

During World War II, many countries changed the name of the holiday where member states of the Commonwealth of Nations adopted Remembrance Day, while the US chose Veterans Day. Every year on November 11, people across the globe pause in a moment of silence to honour and remember the men and women who have served, and continue to serve their nations during times of war, conflict and peace.

