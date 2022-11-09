Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day, is observed on November 11 every year. The day honours the armed forces who died during wars in the line of duty, fighting to protect the nation. It is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states marking the end of World War I. As per records, Remembrance Sunday takes place a day before Armistice Day and is always on the Sunday closest to Remembrance Day. Parades are held in countries where politicians and military representatives join in to mark the special day. Remembrance Day 2022 falls on a Friday this year. Here’s all you need to know about Memorial Day. Veterans Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About the History of the Federal Holiday and How the Day Dedicated to All US Military Veterans Is Observed.

History of Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day, also known as Poppy Day, is observed to remember the loss of lives of soldiers from all wars and conflicts. It is believed that the tradition was inaugurated by King George V in 1919. As per historical records, hostilities formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month,’ in accordance with the armistice that was signed by representatives of Germany and the Entente. This led to the tradition of Remembrance Day.

However, during WWII, several countries changed the name of the holiday where member states of the Commonwealth of Nations adopted Remembrance Day, while the US chose Veterans Day. Initially, Armistice Day was observed at Buckingham Palace, commencing with King George V hosting a "Banquet in Honour of the President of the French Republic" during the evening hours of November 10, 1919. The first official Armistice Day was subsequently held on the grounds of Buckingham Palace the following morning.

Significance of Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day is a reminder for people of the world about the importance of peace and unity. On this day, the remembrance poppy, an artificial flower, is used since 1921 to commemorate military personnel who died during wars. Remembrance Day is now a national holiday for federal and many provincial government workers.

People of all faiths, cultures and backgrounds remember the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community of their respective countries. November 11 is universally associated with the remembrance of those who had died in WWI. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month gained significance in the post-war years. In India, rich tributes are paid to the martyrs and ceremonies are held in army cantonments to remember their sacrifices.

