Veterans Day is a public holiday in the United States of America (USA) and is celebrated every year on November 11. Veterans Day 2022 falls on a Friday and will be celebrated across the US. Veterans Day, which was earlier known as Armistice Day, is observed to remember the veterans, men or women, who served in the US Armed Forces. As per history, Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran, first celebrated Veterans Day in Alabama in the year 1945. Veterans Day is different from Memorial Day, which is celebrated on the same day, as the latter only pays tribute to those veterans who lost their lives while on duty. Veterans Day is a federal holiday and a state holiday in all states except Wisconsin. Memorial Day 2022 in the United States: Know Date, History, Significance and How the Observance Is Marked on the Last Monday of May.

Veterans Day History

The then US President, Woodrow Wilson, had started Veterans Day as Armistice Day in 1919, just one year after the end of World War I. Seven years later, in 1926, the US Congress adopted a resolution and submitted a proposal to President Calvin Coolidge to announce this day as a national holiday. After the Second World War, it was veteran Raymond Weeks who suggested that Armistice Day must celebrate all veterans instead of only those who lost their lives. Later, Weeks celebrated the first Veterans Day on November 11, 1945, in Alabama and continued to do so till his death in 1985.

On May 26, 1954, Armistice Day was renamed as Veterans Day after President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the bill. After this, the first nationwide Veterans Day was celebrated on November 11, 1954.

Veterans Day Significance

This day holds special importance in the US as it remembers the armed forces who served honourably in the military. Memorial services, laying of wreaths and gun salutes are held at several places to pay tributes. A traditional observation is a moment of silence remembering those who fought for peace.

The United States Senate Resolution 143, which was passed on August 4, 2001, designated the week of November 11 through November 17, 2001, as National Veterans Awareness Week.

