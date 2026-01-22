New Delhi, January 22: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced that Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar will play a central role in the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in Delhi. In a prestigious ceremonial duty, the officer has been selected to assist President Droupadi Murmu in unfurling the National Flag on the morning of January 26.

This announcement, made during an IAF media briefing today, January 22, underscores the increasing presence of women in key operational and ceremonial roles within the Indian Armed Forces. Republic Day 2026: How Is Republic Day Different From Independence Day.

I Have Been Given the Opportunity To Unfurl the National Flag With President Droupadi Murmu, Says Flt Lt Akshita Dhankar

#WATCH | Delhi: Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar to unfurl the national flag alongside President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day. She says, “On this Republic Day, I have been given the opportunity to unfurl the national flag with President Droupadi Murmu. This is a very good… pic.twitter.com/MgDgQffDts — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

A Historic Ceremonial Role

Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar's assignment is one of the most high-profile ceremonial responsibilities of the Republic Day parade. Standing alongside the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, she will be responsible for the precise timing and execution of the flag unfurling, which is immediately followed by the National Anthem and the iconic 21-gun salute.

This role is traditionally granted to officers who demonstrate exceptional professional conduct and bearing. Dhankar, an officer in the IAF, represents a generation of women air warriors who are now regularly featured in the vanguard of national celebrations.

Indian Air Force's Theme of Inclusivity

The selection of Flight Lieutenant Dhankar is part of a broader push by the IAF to showcase gender inclusivity at this year's parade. In addition to her role at the Saluting Dais, the IAF revealed other historic "firsts" for the 2026 celebrations:

Women Agniveers: For the first time, nine women Agniveers will be part of the IAF’s 75-member band contingent.

Supernumerary Officers: Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhary will serve as one of the supernumerary officers for the 144-member marching contingent, which is being led by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar.

Aerial Tribute: Operation Sindoor Formation on Republic Day 2026

While Dhankar assists with the proceedings on the ground, the IAF will also dominate the skies with a 29-aircraft flypast. A major highlight this year is the "Sindoor" formation, featuring Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, and MiG-29 jets. This formation is a commemorative tribute to the success of Operation Sindoor, a high-precision tri-services military campaign conducted in May 2025. Republic Day 2026: Who Are India’s Chief Guests for the 77th Gantantra Diwas?

Background and Significance

The participation of women in the Republic Day parade has evolved significantly over the last decade. From the first all-women marching contingents to women fighter pilots leading flypasts, the presence of officers like Akshita Dhankar at the side of the President serves as a powerful symbol of Nari Shakti (Women Power). This year's parade theme also commemorates the sesquicentenary (150th anniversary) of the song 'Vande Mataram,' blending traditional patriotic fervour with a modern, inclusive military identity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).