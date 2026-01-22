New Delhi, January 22: In a move that highlights India’s deepening strategic and economic ties with Europe, the Ministry of External Affairs has announced that the top leadership of the European Union will serve as the chief guests for the 77th Republic Day (Gantantra Diwas) celebrations on Monday, January 26. At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will represent the EU at the Kartavya Path parade. This marks the first time the European Union’s dual leadership has been jointly invited for the prestigious national event.

Who Is António Luís Santos da Costa?

António Costa, who assumed the role of President of the European Council in late 2024, is a familiar face in New Delhi. A former Prime Minister of Portugal, Costa is famously known for his deep ancestral roots in Goa, India. Republic Day 2026: Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Jaguar Jets To Feature in ‘Sindoor’ Formation During Flypast at R-Day Parade.

Political Background: He served as the Prime Minister of Portugal for nearly nine years, where he was credited with steering the country through a period of economic recovery.

India Connection: Costa holds an "Overseas Citizen of India" (OCI) card. His father, Orlando da Costa, was an accomplished writer of Goan descent.

Role: As Council President, he represents the 27 EU member states, focusing on building consensus and setting the bloc's general political directions.

Who Is Ursula von der Leyen?

Ursula von der Leyen, currently serving her second term as the President of the European Commission, is one of the most powerful women in global politics.

Career Highlights: Before leading the EU’s executive branch, she served as Germany’s Minister of Defence. She is a trained physician and a mother of seven, often praised for her pragmatic and resilient leadership.

Strategic Focus: She has been a vocal advocate for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Her visit is expected to provide the final political momentum needed to conclude the long-pending trade deal, which is in its final stages.

Role: She oversees the European Commission, which acts as the EU’s cabinet, proposing legislation and managing the day-to-day business of the Union. Who Will Unfurl the Flag on Republic Day 2026? Know What the Constitutional Tradition Is.

Strategic Context: Beyond the Republic Day Parade 2026

The presence of both EU leaders in New Delhi is more than symbolic. Following the parade, the leaders will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27.

The discussions are expected to focus on:

Economic Integration: Finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to eliminate tariffs on 90% of goods.

Security & Defence: Enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Climate Change: Aligning on "Clean Transition" goals and green energy technology.

Theme of Republic Day (Gantantra Diwas) 2026

This year’s parade will revolve around the theme of "Vande Mataram," celebrating the 150th anniversary of the national song. For the first time, a European naval contingent is expected to participate in the marching contingents, reflecting the growing military-to-military cooperation between India and European nations.

