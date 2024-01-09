Savitribai Phule Jayanti is celebrated on January 3 each year to honour the life and contributions of Savitribai Phule, a prominent social reformer and educationist in 19th-century India. Born in 1831 in Maharashtra, Savitribai played a pivotal role in advocating for women's rights and education during a time when such ideas were met with resistance. As you observe Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day. Know the History and Significance of Mahila Shikshan Din Observed to Mark The Birth Anniversary of Savitribai Phule.

In the early 1850s, Savitribai and her husband, Jyotirao Phule, established the first school for girls in Pune. This ground-breaking initiative marked a significant departure from prevailing social norms and traditions. Savitribai faced immense opposition and hostility for her efforts, yet she remained steadfast in her commitment to empowering women through education. Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: Rich Tributes Paid to the Pioneer of Girl Child's Education in India.

Savitribai Phule was not only a pioneer in women's education but also a vocal advocate against social injustices. She actively campaigned against caste discrimination and untouchability, promoting the ideals of equality and social justice. Her tireless efforts paved the way for future generations to challenge societal norms and fight for their rights. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2024 that you can download and share with your friends and family to wish them on this day.

Savitribai Phule Jayanti Wishes in Marathi

Savitribai Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Savitribai Phule Jayanti Wishes in Marathi

Savitribai Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Savitribai Phule Jayanti Wishes in Marathi

Savitribai Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Savitribai Phule Jayanti Wishes in Marathi

Savitribai Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Savitribai Phule Jayanti Wishes in Marathi

Savitribai Phule Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

As we commemorate Savitribai Phule Jayanti, it serves as a reminder of the courage and resilience displayed by this remarkable woman in her quest for social reform. Her legacy continues to inspire movements for education and social equality, emphasizing the enduring importance of her contributions to India's history.

Wishing everyone a Happy Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).