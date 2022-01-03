Mumbai, January 3: Today marks the 192nd birth anniversary of the social reformer and the pioneer in the field of girl child's education in India, Savitribai Phule. Born on January 3, 1831, Savitribai Phule is credited with starting India’s first school for girls at Bhide Wada in Pune along with her husband Mahatma Jotiba Phule. On her birth anniversary, rich tributes were paid to Savitribai Phule as the nation remembered the "first woman educator of India." Besides being an educationist, she was also a poet and a writer.

My homage to champion of women's rights, social reformer & educationist Smt Savitribai Phule Ji on her jayanti. Regarded as the mother of Indian feminism, she along with Mahatma Phule Ji founded India's first school for girls in Pune. pic.twitter.com/6j4a44TBjS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 3, 2022

We pay our sincere tribute to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary. A flag-bearer of feminism in India, she pioneered women's empowerment & education. Her fight against discrimination and dream for an egalitarian society is an inspiration for all of us even today. pic.twitter.com/rT6UEITSZm — Congress (@INCIndia) January 3, 2022

Savitribai Phule fought against child marriage, advocated for widow remarriage. She started an “infanticide prohibition home” to fight against the killings of unwanted infants who used to be killed or abandoned. #NationalTeachersDay3Jan pic.twitter.com/JG6KR5FDdM — National Teachers Day (@TeachersDay3Jan) December 26, 2021

Remembering India’s first female teacher, great social reformer and poet Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule ji on her birth anniversary🙏 pic.twitter.com/brVH89qBUl — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) January 3, 2022

My tributes to social reformer, poet and pioneer of women empowerment Smt. Savitribai Phule on her Janm Jayanti. Contributions of her along with her husband Shri Jyotiba, for women's rights & education are unparalleled and continue to inspire generations.#SavitribaiPhule pic.twitter.com/9P1GTeAucd — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)