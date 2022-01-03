Mumbai, January 3: Today marks the 192nd birth anniversary of the social reformer and the pioneer in the field of girl child's education in India, Savitribai Phule. Born on January 3, 1831, Savitribai Phule is credited with starting India’s first school for girls at Bhide Wada in Pune along with her husband Mahatma Jotiba Phule. On her birth anniversary, rich tributes were paid to Savitribai Phule as the nation remembered the "first woman educator of India." Besides being an educationist, she was also a poet and a writer.

