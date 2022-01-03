Savitribai Phule Jayanti is the annual commemoration of the birth anniversary of the Indian social reformer who played a crucial role in shaping India’s education system, with a special focus on educating the girl child - Savitrabai Phule. Born on January 3, 1831, Savitribai’s contributions to reforming how people viewed raising Indian girl children are the key reasons that January 3 is celebrated as Mahila Shikshan Din across the country. Mahila Shikshan Din 2022 is a significant celebration in the current times. Educating people about the need to educate children, the way that it can shape someone’s future and reminding people of the key contributors to this battle like Savitribai Phule is crucial. So as we prepare to celebrate Savirtribai Phule Jayanti 2022, here is all you need to know about Mahila Shikshan Din celebrations, Who Savitribai Phule was and her contributions to this country.

When is Mahila Shikshan Din 2022?

As mentioned above, Mahila Shikshan Din is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule. Also known as Savitribai Phule Jayanti, Mahila Shikshan Din 2022 will therefore fall on January 3.

Significance of Savitribai Phule Jayanti

The celebration of Savitribai Phule Jayanti is especially important in the current times. Since the onset of the pandemic, the access to education for lakhs of children has been considerably challenged. With limited or no access to mobile devices, loss of income in several families, many kids have been forced to step away from education. Various reports cite those girl children are the most impacted by this change. With lakhs of students dropping out of school, they are reminded that education is essential and share stories of the brave Savitribai. The latter joined hands with her husband Jyotibai Phule and friend Fatima Sheikh and fought against them to motivate girl children to access education.

The celebration of Mahila Shikshan Din is more crucial than ever as we need to help people have access to education that is much easier to achieve than it was in Savitribai time. And raising awareness about this need, sharing the inspiring stories of Savitribai and doing your bit to help children get access to education is the best way that you can celebrate Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).