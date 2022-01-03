India is celebrating Savitribai Phule's 191 Birth Anniversary or Savitribai Phule Jayanti on Monday. Born on January 3, 1831, Savitribai Phule is a notable figure in the Indian education system, especially concerning girls' education. An educationist, social reformer, and poet, she and her husband, Jyotirao Phule, played a vital role in improving women's rights in the country. Savitribai Phule is widely regarded as the first female teacher in India and the mother of Indian feminism. Savitribai Phule Jayanti is also celebrated as Balika Din / Balika Diwas (National Girl Child Child) in Maharashtra and Mahila Shikshan Din. To mark this important day, here's a collection of Savitribai Phule quotes, Balika Din 2022 images, Mahila Shikshan Din HD wallpapers, wishes, messages and a lot more.

Celebrating Savitribai Phule Jayanti (File Image)

Celebrating Savitribai Phule Jayanti (File Image)

Celebrating Savitribai Phule Jayanti (File Image)

Celebrating Savitribai Phule Jayanti (File Image)

Celebrating Balika Din (File Image)

Celebrating Balika Din (File Image)

Celebrating Balika Din (File Image)

Celebrating Balika Din (File Image)

Celebrating Mahila Shikshan Din (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)