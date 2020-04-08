Shab-e-Barat 2020 Hindi Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send on The Muslim Observance of Mid-Sha'ban

Shab-e-Barat 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Latest Shab-e-Barat 2020 Hindi Wishes: The occasion of Shab-e-Baraat is one of the most important festivals for the people of the Muslim community. The festive occasion Shab-e-Barat is also known as Bara’a Night or Mid-Sha’ban by sections of Muslim people around the world. It is celebrated on the night between 14 and 15 Sha’ban (8th month of the Islamic calendar). Shab-e-Barat 2020 will be celebrated from the evening of April 8 to April 9. People celebrate the festival by sending Shab-e-Barat wishes and greetings in Hindi, too, to their loved ones. If you, too, are searching for the latest Shab-e-Barat 2020 wishes in Hindi, then you have arrived at the right place, as you can find them all here, below. Shab-E-Barat 2020 Wishes in English: HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings to Send on Mid-Sha’ban.

People can share across these best and popular Shab-e-Barat 2020 wishes in Hindi with your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc. through text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well. People can also download these Hindi Mid-Sha’ban festive greetings and compile them as GIFs and videos as well. It is a nice feeling to contact with your loved ones on this auspicious day and shower them with warm festive greetings. Shab-e-Barat 2020 FAQs: Date, Importance, Practices, Relevance and Other Questions About The Muslim Festival Answered.

People can send across these newest Shab-e-Barat 2020 Hindi wishes via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, snaps on Snapchat, and Hike messages among other popular social media apps. If you are searching for the top-trending Shab-e-Barat 2020 Hindi wishes, then your search should end here, as we have covered it all. We, at LatestLY, present you a collection of most amazing and latest Shab-e-Barat 2020 wishes and greetings in Hindi, which you will love to share it with your loved ones.

Shab-e-Barat 2020 Hindi Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Shab-e-Barat WhatsApp Message: Rehmaton Ki Aai Hai Raat, Dua Hai Aap Sada Rahen Aabad. Dua Mein Rakhna Humein Bhi Yaad, Mubarak Ho Aapko Shab-E-Barat.

Shab-e-Barat GIF!

Shab-e-Barat Hindi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Shab-e-Barat Facebook Greetings: Ya Allah Jisne Bhi Sab E Barat Ki Raat, Aap Ki Ebadat Me Gujari, Ya Allah Tu Un Sab Ki Dua Ko, Kubuk Karna Aur Jo Nahi Kar Paye, Unhe Hedayat Dena, Aur Unki Bhi Magfirat Karna Aaaaaaaamin.

Shab-e-Barat Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Shab-e-Barat WhatsApp Message: Qismat Badal Jayegi Zara Dil Se Dua Karo, Dunya Bhi Hil Jayegi Agar Dil Se Dua Karo, Din Raat Main Ik Lamha Qabooliya Ki Ghari Hai, Manzil Bhi Mil Jayegi Agar Dil Se Dua Karo. Shab-E-Barat Mubarak.

Shab-e-Barat 2020 Hindi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Shab-e-Barat Facebook Greetings: Ya Allah Shabe Barat Ki Mubarak Raat, K Sadke Humain Baksh De, Aur Humari Duain Qabool Farma. Meri Taraf Se Ap Sab Ko Shabebarat Ke Mubarik Ho.

Shab-e-Barat WhatsApp Stickers

If you are looking for another option to send Shab-e-Barat festive greetings, then you can find the latest stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, and share them on respective platforms. You can download Shab-e-Barat WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your closed ones.

The night of Shab-e-Barat is considered as the night where Allah may forgive sinners. It is said that on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, the fortunes of individuals are decided by the Almighty for the forthcoming year. On Shab-e-Barat, people also seek forgiveness from Allah for themselves and their deceased ancestors. The Shia community celebrates the occasion to commemorate the birth of Muhammad al-Mahdi – the final Shia Imam – on 15th Sha’ban.

The occasion of Shab-e-Barat, also known as Mid-Sha’ban, is celebrated in several countries across the world – India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Lebanon, etc. In many countries, a public holiday is observed. People prepare traditional sweets – Halwa or Zarda – on this day. People offer alms to the poor on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. However, with Coronavirus pandemic at its peak and lockdown in place, people in India are likely to have muted celebrations. On April 8, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy Shab-e-Barat 2020’ and hope you have a great time. We hope you would love to share the above latest Shab-e-Barat 2020 festive greetings in Hindi with your loved ones on this auspicious day.