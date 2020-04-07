Shab-E-Barat 2020 Wishes in English: HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings to Send on Mid-Sha’ban

Shab-E-Barat 2020 (File Image)

Muslims around the world will observe Shab-e-Barat in mid-Shaban. Shaban is an eighth month in the Islamic calendar. Shab-e-Barat means the night of salvation or the night of freedom from the fire of hell. Shab-e-Barat occurs between the 14th and 15th day of Shaban. In India Shab-e-Barat 2020 will be observed between April 08 (sunset) to April 09 (end of dawn). Shab-e-Barat is also known as Laylat-ul-Baraa. Apart from prayers, Muslims also wish near and dear ones Shab-e-Barat Mubarak. Muslims take to social media and post-Shab-e-Barat Mubarak Facebook posts, greetings and messages on WhatsApp. Shab-e-Barat 2020 FAQs: Date, Importance, Practices, Relevance and Other Questions About The Muslim Festival Answered.

Special prayers are offered throughout the night in mosques. However, with coronavirus pandemic outbreak, it is advised to pay at home this time. While some pray for the whole night, some offer prayers till midnight only. However, it is better to pray for the whole night as it is considered that during this night the destiny for the coming year is written. Meanwhile, if you are looking for new Shab-e-Barat Mubarak greetings and wishes in the English language, which you can send over WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or SMS, then we have listed out some of the Shab-e-Barat Mubarak messages for you. Shab-e-Barat 2020: Date in India, Significance And Other Key Facts About Holy Night Ahead of Ramadan Month.

Shab-e-Barat Wish in English Reads: Shab-e-Barat Mubarak to All My Friends and Family Members and Please Remember Me in Your Prayers.

Shab-e-Barat Wish in English Reads: I Wish You Special Night, Please Make Sure You Remember Me in Your Prayers, Make a Special Prayer to Allah on My Behalf.

Shab-e-Barat Wish in English Reads: My Dear Friends and Family, Please Forgive Me if I Hurt You in My Life, Either Directly or Indirectly.

Shab-e-Barat Wish in English Reads: Please, Allah, Forgive Our Sins May All of My Family Members Have a Blessed Shab E Barat.

Shab-e-Barat Wish in English Reads: Allah, You Have Given Me a Beautiful Life and a Blessed Night, Please Make My Future Bright.

How to Download Shab-e-Barat WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download stickers for WhatsApp from the Play Store app. HERE is the link. Shab-e-Barat also marks the two-week countdown to the holy month of Ramazan or Ramadan. Muslims observe fast and offer special prayers throughout the month of Ramazan, which consists of either 29 or 30 days. Following Ramazan, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr to mark the beginning of Shawwal, tenth month as per Islamic calendar.