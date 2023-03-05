Shab-e-Barat is an important Islamic event that is observed on the 15th night (the night on the 15th only) of the month of Sha'ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. Like any Islamic event, Shab-e-Barat 2023 date and timing will be dependent on the moon sighting. According to predictions, Shab-e-Barat 2023 will be observed in Pakistan and Bangladesh from the evening of March 7 and end on March 8. While the dates may change according to the moon sighting, it is believed that the official holiday, if announced, will be on March 8. Shab-e-Barat 2023: Exploring History and Significance of ‘Night of Forgiveness’ Ahead of Holy Ramadan Month.

While many believe that Shab-e-Barat is a festival, it is actually one of the few important Islamic events that are observed across many South Asian, Central Asian, South East Asian and Middle Eastern countries. The observance of Barat involves a festive nightlong vigil with prayers. In most regions, it is a night when one's deceased ancestors are commemorated. Shab-e-Barat 2023 Date in India and Saudi Arabia.

On this day, people come together and offer prayers to the almighty. It is believed that worshipping on the day of Shab-e-Barat helps one to ask for forgiveness for all their wrongdoings. According to a study by Eiichi Imoto and Mohammad Ajam, Shab-e-Barat is rooted in pre-Islamic religions in the Middle East and Persia. Eastern Iranians traditionally preserve the Barat like the Bon Festival in Buddhism and Pitri Paksha in Hinduism and Zoroastrianism. The observance of Shab-e-Barat is believed to be similar to that of Halloween for Christians. Shab-e-Barat 2023 Date in UAE: When Will Barat Night Fall in the United Arab Emirates?

On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, people offer their prayers to the dead and also do their bit to ensure they have atoned for any wrong-doings. We hope that Shab-e-Barat 2023 brings with it peace and light to you and your family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2023 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).