Shab-e-Barat is a Muslim holiday celebrated on the 15th night, the night between the 14th and 15th of the month of Sha'ban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. Shab-e-Barat 2021 will begin on March 28 (Sunday) and continue until March 29 (Monday). People will observe the day by exchanging festive greetings, messages and sayings with near and dear ones. Here's a collection of Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2021 messages, Happy Shab-e-Barat greetings, forgiveness quotes, Shab-e-Barat Mubarak images, Shab-e-Barat Mubarak WhatsApp messages, Shab-e-Barat Shayari in Urdu and Hindi, Shab-e-Barat HD wallpapers, Shab-e-Barat status, GIF greetings and so on. You can download all of them for free.

Shab-e-Barat is also known as the Night of Forgiveness and Day of Atonement as people seek forgiveness from Allah for their sins. It is an auspicious occasion for the Islamic community as one believes all Muslims' names are registered in heaven. It is believed, on the night of Shab-e-Barat, the fortunes of individuals are decided for the coming year apart from Allah forgiving sinners if they have the courage to admit.

Muslims across the globe observe a vigil all nightlong at mosques with special prayers. Many also visit graveyards to the graves of their loved ones. They light candles, remember their deceased ancestors while praying for their salvation. As mentioned above, Shab-e-Barat night is regarded as the time when destinies are written by Allah. This is why people pray to God-seeking his forgiveness. Apart from the special prayers, night vigil, and celebrations, people also send out greetings and messages to their family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Shab-e-Barat, Mercy, Blessing, Benefit, Pardon and Forgiveness Descend Upon the People of the Earth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shab-e-Barat Mubarak to All Your Family and Friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shab-e-Barat Mubarak. May Allah Shower His Countless Blessings on You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Shab-e-Barat, I Take the Opportunity To Prove Myself To Be a Good Person and Ask for Forgiveness From All the People That I Have Wronged Previously.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Shab-E-Barat Mercy, Blessing, Benefit, Pardon and Forgiveness Descend Upon the People of the Earth.

