Shab-e-Barat, is a Muslim holiday celebrated on the 15th night, the night between the 14th and 15th of the month of Sha'ban—the eighth month in the Islamic calendar. It is an extremely significant occasion for the Islamic community. The festival comes a fortnight before the holy month of Ramzan when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. On auspicious occasion, women wear beautiful mehendi designs on their palms. Drawing mehndi designs on the hands are considered to bring good fortune. This is why we bring you the latest Arabic style henna patterns and stunning mehendi designs for Shab-e-Barat 2021. These pictures and videos will guide you to make the latest mehndi designs.

Shab-e-Barat 2021 is from March 28 to March 29. It falls on the same day when Hindus celebrate Holi this year. Shab-e-Barat is also called the Night of Forgivenes, as individuals seek forgiveness from Allah and hope for better days. Individuals wear traditional outfits and is observed with great reverence and joy. Women apply henna patterns for positive spirits and good luck. The core significance of applying mehndi is to utilise its natural medicinal herbal remedies, cooling the body and relieving individuals from any stress during an occasion. Henna is applied on both the hands and the feet.

Watch Video: Shab-E-barat Mehndi Designs

Watch Video: Shab-E-barat Mehndi Patterns For Back Hand

See Pic of Mehndi Design For Front Hand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Henna Artist 🇦🇪 (@blisshennabyzahra)

See Pic of Beautiful Henna Patterns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by سبین شہزاد (@sabeen_x)

See Pic of Stunning Arabic Mehndi Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANAN YASHIR (@_theadornmag_)

See Pic of Mehendi Patterns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Mergu (@henna_by_soundarya)

We hope the above mehndi designs will be useful to you while adorning your hands with beautiful henna patterns. We wish you and your family a blessed Shab-e-Barat!

