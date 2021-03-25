Mid-Sha'ban 2021 will begin in the evening of Sunday, 28 March and ends in the evening of Monday, 29 March. Shab E Barat 2021 is a major festival for the Muslim community. According to the Islamic calendar, the festival of Shab-e-Barat is celebrated on the night between the 14th and the 15th of the month of Shaban. The festival of Shab-e-Baaraat will be celebrated from 28 March to 29 March. While celebrations are definitely muted this time around due to coronavirus lockdown, one can always wish family and friends online. You can download a list of Shab-e-Barat Mubarak images, Shab-e-Barat images HD, Shab-e-Barat wishes, Shab-e-Barat greetings, Shab-e-Barat HD wallpapers, Shab-e-Barat messages in Urdu, and more for free online. And the night between the 14th and 15th day of Shaban is the auspicious night known as Shab-e-Barat. In India, Muslims will observe the auspicious Shab-e-Barat 2021 on an intervening night on April 08 and April 09.

According to Islamic beliefs, all the sins of people who worship in Shab-e-Baaraat are forgiven. Therefore, people pray to Allah in Shab-e-Baaraat and ask them to forgive their sins. According to the Hijri calendar, the night of Shab-e-Baaraat begins once every year after sunset on the 14th of Shaban month. Shab-e-Baaraat means Shab means night and Baaraat means acquittal. On the night of Shab-e-Barat, lights and prayers are offered for them in the graves of their ancestors who left this world.

It is said that on this night Allah comes to keep his loved ones accountable. On this day, Allah opens the doors of Jannat for those who sincerely apologize to Allah for their sins. On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, believers exchange greetings and good wishes by saying 'Shab-e-Barat Mubarak’. Given the digital era we live in, Muslims send Shab-e-Barat Mubarak HD Images, Shab-e-Barat images, Shab-e-Barat greetings and Shab-e-Barat Mubarak messages on WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS to their near and dear ones. So, Muslims spend the night in worship of Allah and offer Namaz throughout the night to seek blessings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Shab-e-Barat greetings and wishes in Urdu, which you can send over WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or SMS, then we have handpicked some of the messages for you.

Shab-e-Barat Mubarak to All Your Family and Friends.

Shab-e-Barat Mubarak! May Allah Shower His Countless Blessings on You and Your Family.

May This Night Bring Happiness and Blessings for All! Shab-e-Barat Mubarak

Allah, You Have Given Me a Beautiful Life and a Blessed Night, Please Make My Future Bright.

On This Night of Shab-e-Barat, Remember Mistakes Are Forgiven, Only if You Get the Courage To Admit Them. Have a Blessed Shab-e-Barat

You can download Shab-e-Barat WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store. Here is the link to download. It is pertinent to mention here, that after 14 or 15 days of Shab-e-Barat, the ninth month as per the Islamic calendar- Ramadan or Ramzan- takes place.

On Shab-e-Barat, people of Muslim society go to mosques and cemeteries and pray to God for themselves and their forefathers. The houses are specially decorated and decorated. By offering namaz in the mosque, Allah is asked for forgiveness of his sins. In homes, dishes like halwa, biryani, korma etc. are made. After worship, it is divided among the poor.

