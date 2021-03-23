Mumbai, March 23: Shab-e-Barat, believed as a holy night of fortune and forgiveness, is observed by a large section of Muslims on the intervening night of 14 and 15 Shabaan month of the Islamic calendar. Shab means night and Barat is roughly translated to English as either innocence or salvation. Shab-e-Barat is observed 15 days prior to the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan. In this piece, we will give you all details about Shab-e-Barat, including the date of observance in India. Shab-e-Miraj 2021 Date, History and Significance: Know All About 'The Night of Ascent', Also Known as Lailat Al Miraj.

It is believed by Muslims that the God decides the fortunes of men and women for the coming year on Shab-e-Barat, also known as Laylat-ul-Baraa or mid-Shabaan. Sunni Muslims adhering to the Barelvi and the Deobandi school of thoughts mainly observed this night.

Shab-e-Barat Date in India:

Shab-e-Barat is observed on 15th of the Islamic month of Shabaan. Here it may be noted that under the Islamic calendar, the date changes post the sunset and not after the clock goes past 12 midnight. Therefore, the 15th of Shabaan will begin after the sun sets on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The Shab-e-Barat will be observed until the next sunset, i.e. the evening of Monday, March 29, 2021.

Shab-e-Barat Significance:

Muslims believe Shab-e-Barat marks the night when God seals people's fate in terms of life and death until the next year. It is also known as the night of forgiveness when the God showers his mercy and grants forgiveness.

Shab-e-Barat Celebrations:

As part of Shab-e-Barat celebrations, Muslims pray throughout the night to seek forgiveness for their sins. The night of Shab-e-Barat is considered to be the "Eid of those who have died". Hence, several Muslims visit their graveyards to seek forgiveness for their dead loved ones.

