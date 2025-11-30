St. Andrew’s Day, also known as Feast of Saint Andrew or Andermas, is the feast day of Andrew the Apostle. It is an annual event celebrated on November 30 in Scotland to honour Saint Andrew, the patron saint. Saint Andrew is the disciple in the New Testament who introduced his brother, the Apostle Peter, to Jesus, the Messiah. This day is celebrated during Scotland's Winter Festival and holds great cultural and historical significance. This year, St. Andrew's Day 2025 falls on Sunday, November 30.

Saint Andrew, one of the twelve apostles of Jesus, is remembered for his humility, kindness, and role in spreading Christianity and hence, St Andrew’s Day is celebrated as Scotland’s most important national celebration. In this article, let’s know more about St Andrew’s Day 2025 date, history and significance of this annual event. Here’s What You Should Know About the Feast of Saint Andrew.

St Andrew’s Day 2025 Date

St Andrew’s Day 2025 falls on Sunday, November 30.

St Andrew’s Day History

Saint Andrew's Day marks the beginning of the traditional Advent devotion of the Saint Andrew Christmas Novena. According to historical records, the celebration of Saint Andrew as a national festival is said to have originated from the reign of Malcolm III (1058–1093). It was believed that the ritual slaughter of animals associated with Samhain was moved to this date to ensure enough animals were kept alive for winter.

In 2006, the Scottish Parliament passed the St. Andrew's Day Bank Holiday (Scotland) Act 2007, which designated the day as an official bank holiday. If 30 November falls on a weekend, the next Monday is a bank holiday instead.

St Andrew’s Day Significance

In Scotland and several other countries with Scottish connections, Saint Andrew's Day is marked with a celebration of Scottish culture and traditional Scottish food and music. The day is celebrated with traditional music, dance, feasts, and community events. Many landmarks are lit up in blue, representing the Scottish flag, which features Saint Andrew’s cross. The day also kicks off the festive winter season, leading into Christmas and Hogmanay (Scottish New Year).

