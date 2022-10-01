Maha Saptami is one of the most important days of Durga Puja. It is the seventh day of Navratri and falls on October 2, Sunday, this year. The important ceremonies for Durga Puja start on this day. It is believed that Goddess Durga began an epic battle against Mahishasura on the seventh day of Navratri. The battle ended with the death of Mahishasura on Vijayadashmi, which is the tenth day. It is the second day of Durga Puja and people perform Navpatrika Puja and Kalabou Puja. The festivities are at their peak during this time. To make sure that you don’t forget to wish your loved ones on this auspicious day, we at LatestLY have compiled some wishes and greetings that you can download and send to one and all as Subho Maha Saptami 2022 WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Durga Puja 2022 Dates in Kolkata: When Is Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami? Get Day-Wise Pujo Chart and Full Calendar.

As the name Navpatrika suggests, on this day, devotees invoke Goddess Durga through nine plants. The rituals of Maha Saptami start with the Maha Snan. It is followed by Prana Pathishtha where Durga Maa's image is consecrated and divinised. After the ritual and puja, Maha Saptami ends with bhog and aarti.

Happy Maha Saptami 2022 Wishes To Share With Friends and Family During the Durga Puja Festival

The main festive days of Durga Puja are known as Mahalaya, Sashti, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navmi and Vijayadashmi. Mahalaya marks the beginning of Durga Puja. On Durga Ashtami, weapons used by Maa Durga are worshipped. On Maha Navami, the victory of Maa Durga over the evil buffalo demon Mahishasura is celebrated. Vijayadashmi commemorates the day that Maa Durga appeared riding a lion to slay Mahishasura. Wishing everyone Subho Maha Saptami 2022!

