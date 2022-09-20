Maha Saptami is celebrated every year on the seventh day of 'Shukla Paksha' in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin, which falls on October 2 this year. Maha Durga Puja starts from Maha Saptami. Durga Puja, a Hindu festival, is celebrated with great fanfare and celebrates Maa Durga's victory over the evil demon 'Mahishasur'. India celebrates the 10-day long Durga Puja festival with great enthusiasm and spirit. Maha Saptami is the seventh day of that festival, as Saptami means 'seven' in Sanskrit. The Maha Puja of Durga Puja starts on the day of Maha Saptami. It is said that the battle between Goddess Durga and the demon king Mahishasura began on this day and ended on Vijaya Dashami, the tenth and last day of the Durga Puja festival with the victory of the goddess over the demon. Durga Puja 2022 Calendar: Dates, Significance, History, Rituals and Ways To Celebrate This Grand Festival for Worshipping Goddess Durga.

Maha Saptami 2022 Date & Significance

The year 2022 will see Maha Saptami on October 2. There are traditional rituals associated with Durga Puja, such as Navapatrika, where nine plants are bathed in the Ganges River before the sun rises. These nine plants are Turmeric, Bel, Ashoka, 'Jayanti', Pomegranate, Banana, Paddy, Colocasia and Arum. The second ritual is the Mahasnan, where a mirror is considered as an incarnation of Goddess Durga and a ritual bath is given.

The final ritual is the Prana Pratishtha, where a vessel filled with holy water and coconut covered with five mango leaves is placed in front of the idol of the goddess, followed by the chanting of divine hymns. In the end, the goddess is worshipped with 16 special items. On the day of Maha Saptami, people wish their loved ones by sending Greetings, HD wallpaper, and HD Images.

On the seventh day (Saptami) of Durga Puja, the goddess began her epic battle against Mahishasura which ended with his death on Vijaya Dashami. The commencement of Durga Puja rituals lasts for ten days and the last five days are special festivals which are reflected in public holidays in some states of India.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

