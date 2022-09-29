Durga Puja 2022 will be observed from October 1 to October 5. It is also known as Durgotsava and refers to all five days of festivity. The five days are observed as Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashmi. Durga Puja is one of the grandest festivals of India and is predominantly celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha and Bihar. Beautiful pandals are set up and well-crafted idols and beautiful cultural activities take place in various parts of the country. As you prepare to celebrate Durga Puja 2022, we at LatestLY bring you some wishes, WhatsApp messages and images that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious occasion.

Other than Goddess Durga, idols of Goddess Saraswati, Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya are also worshipped. During the festival, it is a tradition to buy new clothes and gifts for your near and dear ones. Celebrating the triumph of good over evil, here are wishes, WhatsApp messages and images that you can download and send to your friends and family. Durga Puja 2022 Calendar: Dates, Significance, History, Rituals and Ways To Celebrate This Grand Festival for Worshipping Goddess Durga.

Happy Durga Puja 2022 Wishes and Messages

Durga Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Goddess of Kindness Shower All Her Blessings on You and Your Family. Subho Durga Puja!

Happy Durga Puja 2022 Wishes

Happy Durga Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Bestow Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment to You and Your Family. Subho Durga Puja!

Happy Durga Puja 2022 Messages

Durga Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Lovely Durga Puja Full of Happiness and Prosperity. Best Wishes to Everyone.

Happy Durga Puja 2022 Greetings and Wishes

Durga Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessing of Durga Always Be With You All. Subho Durga Puja to Everyone Celebrating!

Happy Durga Puja 2022 Wishes and Images

Durga Puja 2022 Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Time To Welcome Maa Durga and Celebrate All the Glory and Blessings – She Has Blessed Us Throughout the Year! Let’s Make This Durga Puja a Memorable One.

Durga Puja 2022 Greetings and Wishes To Share During the 5-Day Festival Dedicated to Goddess Durga

Durga Puja begins on Shashti, which is the sixth day and ends on Vijayadashami when the idol of Maa Durga is immersed in rivers or any other water body. As people immerse the idol, they take out a procession with Maa Durga’s idol and celebrate by singing, dancing and playing with colours. Wishing everyone a Happy Durga Puja 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2022 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).