Durga Puja is an annual festival which is believed to be the most important time of the year for people from Eastern India and Bangladesh, especially West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha and Tripura. Durga Puja begins on the sixth day of Sharad Navaratri and is one of the most significant festivals across the country. Celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin, Durga Puja 2022 will begin on October 1 and go on till October 5. From visiting Durga Pandals and spending some quality time with each other to the grand feast that accompanies this festive time, there is a lot to look forward to during Pujo 2022. As we prepare to celebrate Goddess Durga during Durga Puja 2022, here is your complete five-day festival calendar for Pujo 2022, which helps us understand the significance of Durga Puja, Puja rituals and all the forms of Goddess Durga worshipped on these days.

When is Durga Puja 2022?

Durga Puja begins on the fight day of Sharad Navaratri, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin. Durga Puja 2022 begins on October 1. The celebration goes on till October 10, which is known as Maha Dashami. The preparation for Durga Puja actually begins on the day of Mahalaya Amavasya, which falls on September 25.

When is Maha Panchami 2022?

Durga Puja officially begins from Subho Sasthi, however, several important rituals such as Bilva Nimantran Puja and Kalparambha take place on Maha Panchami. This year, Maha Panchami 2022 date is September 30, Friday.

Durga Puja 2022 Day 1 - October 1 - Subho Sasthi

The first day of Durga Puja is observed on the Sashti tithi in the month of Ashwin. It is Subho Sasthi! On this day, devotees of Goddess Durga welcome her to the specially decorated pandals. It is believed that Goddess Durga begins her journey from Kailasa to Earth on Mahalaya, the day that Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. The Durga pandals are inaugurated on this day. Subho Sasthi 2022 date is October 1, Saturday.

Durga Puja 2022 Day 2 - October 2 - Maha Saptami

Durga Saptami marks the second official day of Puja and is celebrated by referring to the different forms of Goddess Durga. Saptami is also known as Saraswati Puja Avahan, as many people prepare for the grand festivity of Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. Maha Saptami 2022 Date & Significance: From Shubh Muhurat to Auspicious Rituals During Durga Puja, Everything You Need To Know.

Durga Puja 2022 Day 3 - October 3 - Durga Ashtami

Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami are believed to be the most important days of the Durga Puja celebration. Durga Ashtami is with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. Also known as Maha Ashtami, this day is celebrated with various fun festivities and rituals. The legendary Sandhi Puja also falls on Maha Ashtami. Durga Ashtami 2022 Date in Kolkata: When Is Maha Ashtami and Sandhi Puja? Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi on the Auspicious Day.

Durga Puja 2022 Day 4 - October 4 - Maha Navami

The fourth day of Pujo is known as Maha Navami. It is often known as the third and final day of the actual Durga Puja. This was the day when Goddess Durga slayed the evil buffalo demon. The form of Goddess Durga worshipped on this day is therefore known as Mahishasuramardiini.

Durga Puja 2022 Day 5 - October 5 - Bijoya Dashami, Durga Visarjan and Sindoor Utsav

The last day of Pujo is more focused on the process of Durga Visarjan and the festivities of Sindoor Utsav. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga begins her journey back to Kailasha. Sindoor Utsav is an annual celebration where women dress up in traditional clothing and put forth a performance using diyas as well as indoors.

We hope that this Pujo fills your life with all the happiness and prosperity you deserve! Happy Pujo 2022!

