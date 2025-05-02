Surdas Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, May 2. This day commemorates the birth of the 15th-century blind poet-saint Surdas, a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement and a devoted follower of Lord Krishna. Known for his devotional songs and poetry, Surdas captured the childhood and divine exploits of Krishna with unparalleled sweetness and emotional depth. On Surdas Jayanti 2025, share these Surdas Jayanti 2025 wishes, images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, quotes, sayings and greetings to honour the 16th-century poet. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

On Surdas Jayanti, devotees gather in temples and cultural centres to sing bhajans written by Surdas, most notably those compiled in the Sursagar. His compositions are considered timeless expressions of love, devotion, and surrender, highlighting the relationship between devotee and deity in the most heart-touching manner. As you observe Surdas Jayanti 2025, share these Surdas Jayanti 2025 wishes, images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, quotes, sayings and greetings.

Surdas Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Surdas Jayanti, May Lord Krishna’s Blessings Be With You, and May Your Devotion to Him Deepen With Every Passing Day. Happy Surdas Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Take Inspiration From the Life of Sant Surdas and Immerse Ourselves in the Devotion of Lord Krishna. Happy Surdas Jayanti!

Happy Sant Surdas Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Surdas Jayanti! May This Day Bring Peace, Prosperity, and Happiness to Your Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Surdas Jayanti, Let Us Pray to Lord Krishna To Guide Us on the Path of Righteousness and Shower His Blessings Upon Us.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Teachings of Sant Surdas Inspire Us To Lead a Life Full of Devotion and Love for Lord Krishna. Happy Surdas Jayanti!

Surdas’s life story is inspirational, showcasing how spiritual vision and creativity can transcend physical limitations. Despite his blindness, his inner sight brought forth vivid and beautiful images of Krishna’s leelas (divine plays), which continue to enchant listeners even after centuries. Celebrating Surdas Jayanti is an opportunity to honour not just a great poet but also the transformative power of devotion. His work reminds people that true vision lies within the heart, and through sincere devotion, one can perceive the divine even without physical sight.

