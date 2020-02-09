Teddy Day Images & HD Wallpaper For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Hike Messages and SMS to Wish Happy Teddy Day 2020 in Valentine Week

Teddy Day images and wishes (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Are you excited for Valentine's Day which is less than a week away? The Valentine Week is ongoing with today being the third day of celebration of Chocolate Day. The next day in line is Teddy Day, on which couples exchange soft toys like teddy bears with their partners. February 10 marks the celebration of Teddy Day and are you excited already? Well, if you cannot wait then you can pass on your messages of Happy Teddy Day 2020 by sending across beautiful images and romantic quotes. To keep you updated well in advance, we bring you a collection of Valentine's day wishes, teddy day HD images and wallpapers, happy teddy greetings, GIF images and SMS which you can start sending everyone from today itself. Happy Teddy Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Teddy Bear GIF Images, SMS Greetings and Hike Wishes to Send on Fourth Day of Valentine Week.

Most girls (sorry if we sound stereotyping) love teddy bears, especially the big fluffy ones make for such cuddly companions. So gifting them a nice teddy bear is indeed a good gesture to express your love. If you have been away from your partner and won't be able to gift a teddy, then you can always send lovely photos of teddy bears, GIFs, WhatsApp stickers, Happy Teddy Day greetings and messages. Ahead of Teddy Day 2020, we have gathered a collection of teddy bear photos, romantic lines, teddy quotes, GIFs and stickers which you can download for free and send to your loved one. Teddy Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Present These Soft Toys and Other Gifts to Your Bae to Celebrate Valentine Week.

WhatsApp message reads: May the warmth of love always be with you, and here I am sending you the teddy to keep you warm with love. Happy Teddy Day!

WhatsApp message reads: Even if the sun refuses to shine, the words refuse to rhyme… You will always be my Valentine. Love you sweetheart... Happy Teddy Day!

WhatsApp message reads: Breathing is sign of life, heart beating is sign of life, a teddy is sign of love, and your love is a sign of my life. Happy Teddy day!

WhatsApp message reads: I may not be there to love you but I am sending this teddy to give you warm hugs.... Happy Teddy Day!

WhatsApp message reads: Here's this teddy, saying I am so ready to love you, miss you and cuddle you forever. Happy Teddy Day!

Sending you a tight hug full of love on Teddy Day!

If you are wondering how to download WhatsApp stickers for Teddy Day, let us help you out. Go to the Play Store and search for Teddy Day stickers. There are several apps designed stickers for Valentine's Day. Check an app which you love and see the stickers. Or simply click here. You can use these stickers to send your wishes on click of a button. We hope the above collection of Teddy Day images and wallpapers help you to express your love to your partner this Valentine Week. LatestLY wishes all its readers a very Happy Teddy Day 2020!